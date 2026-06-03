10 Running Essentials for Marathon Training on Global Running Day

An editor shares her top 10 essential items for marathon training in celebration of Global Running Day, from shoes and headphones to supplements and Pilates kits.

Global Running Day, celebrated on June 3, marks a perfect time to reflect on the essentials that make running enjoyable and effective. As I prepare for my first marathon in Sydney this August, I have curated a list of ten items that have become indispensable in my training routine.

Whether you are a casual jogger or a dedicated marathoner, these essentials can enhance your running experience and help you achieve your goals. From footwear that provides the right balance of support and responsiveness to headphones that stay put during long runs, each item has been tested and approved through countless kilometers. Let's dive into the gear that makes every stride count. To begin, let's talk about footwear.

The right pair of running shoes can make or break your training. I have found that a shoe with a balanced blend of cushioning and responsiveness works best for me, allowing me to transition smoothly between different types of runs. Whether it's a slow recovery jog or a fast tempo session, my shoes provide the support I need without feeling heavy.

Next, headphones are crucial for maintaining motivation. I use a pair that is sweatproof and stays securely in my ears, even during intense workouts. The ability to listen to music or podcasts helps me zone out and cover more miles effortlessly. For structured training, I rely on Peloton's marathon program, which provides a comprehensive 16-week plan that includes running, strength, and mobility sessions.

This holistic approach has prevented injuries and improved my overall fitness. A Garmin watch tracks my progress, offering real-time data on pace, heart rate, and distance, which helps me adjust my effort on the go. Finding the right shorts was a challenge, but I discovered a pair that is comfortable, sweat-wicking, and features ample pockets for my phone and energy gels. A lightweight, moisture-wicking shirt keeps me cool and dry.

For post-run recovery, I take Pillar Performance's Triple Magnesium supplement, which eases muscle soreness and promotes better sleep. A compact Pilates kit allows me to do strength exercises at home, saving time and maintaining consistency. Electrolyte drinks with low carbs help replenish after runs, and a favorite pair of socks has seen me through all my personal bests. These items are not just gear; they are partners in my journey toward the marathon finish line.

Global Running Day is a perfect occasion to review your own running gear and make upgrades where needed. The journey to a marathon is long and challenging, but having the right equipment can make it far more rewarding. I hope my list inspires you to find your own essentials and enjoy every step of the process. Whether you are aiming for a marathon or just starting, investing in quality gear can make a significant difference.

From the support of proper shoes to the motivation of a structured plan, these ten items have been my companions on the road to Sydney. I encourage every runner to find what works best for them and to keep moving forward, one step at a time. Remember, the right gear can turn a daunting run into a delightful experience, so take the time to choose wisely and enjoy every mile





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