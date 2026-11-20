A new travel guide highlights four underrated destinations across Asia: Thailand's Isan region, Kyrgyzstan's Karakol, Indonesia's Flores, and Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island, offering alternatives to crowded tourist routes.

A new travel guide highlights four underrated destinations across Asia that remain largely overlooked by international visitors. They are Thailand's north-east region of Isan, the Kyrgyz city of Karakol in Central Asia, the Indonesian island of Flores near Komodo National Park, and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

These places offer escapes from the worst tourist crowds and a more nuanced appreciation of Asia's variety. From backpacker trails to Balinese beaches and big cities, many travellers think they know Asia. Travel there has boomed thanks to the emergence of domestic middle classes in nations such as Vietnam. Yet most people follow well-tramped routes, and some Asian countries are barely visited at all.

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Even in the most-visited destinations there are entire regions that go overlooked, such as inland Thailand, highland Vietnam and alternative Indonesian islands. Nobody can have done this vast continent of diverse cultures, millennia-long histories and grand landscapes, especially as many parts of Asia are undergoing rapid transformation. Getting over the mainstream horizon to discover emerging new regions allows travellers to escape crowds and gain a deeper appreciation of Asia's diversity. Thailand's north-east is densely populated yet scarcely known internationally.

Thailand's Isan Region

Fiery food, feisty festivals, megaliths, villages of colourfully attired tribes people, lush hills and rice paddies, and the sluggish majesty of the Mekong make this nothing like familiar coastal Thailand. Isan is a big target in the Thai government's new plan to decentralise tourism. It wants to focus on culture, eco-adventure and gastronomy, and recently launched two regional road-trip routes. Isan food has become a global trend, and the Michelin guide now covers the region's restaurants.

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Outlooks such as Three Whales Rocks and Chiang Khan skywalks cause social-media stirs. Several modern temples are extraordinary, and Wat Phu Prao's phosphorescent evening displays are fabulous. The Khmer temples of Phanom Rung and Phimai offer the experience without Angkor Wat crowds, and ancient cave paintings at Pha Taem are top sights. Chiang Khan is the most agreeably laid-back town.

Khao Yai National Park shelters elephants, black bears, hornbills and gibbons, while Phu Phra Bat and Pa Hin Ngam feature peculiar rock formations. Visitors should avoid the stifling March to May season. The region has several domestic airports linked to Bangkok and Chiang Mai, including Udon Thani and Nakhon Phanom. Central Asia sits across ancient trade routes and is attracting attention for its Silk Road culture, but until recently it was overlooked for splendid alpine landscapes.

Karakol's Mountain Adventures

The regional capital, Karakol, is emerging as Central Asia's high-mountain adventure destination. Upgraded Karakol International Airport reopened in 2024, signaling tourism intentions. The following year the government launched a tourism-development plan to improve infrastructure, community-led tourism experiences and the Kyrgyz Nomad Trail for hiking. The first phase of Ala-Too ski resort, formerly Three Peaks, includes six cable cars, 60 kilometres of runs, hotels and restaurants.

It is just being completed, bringing French-led sophistication to the formerly modest ski scene. Enormous Issyk-Kul Lake and tiny emerald-green Ala-Kol Lake are encased in flowery meadows and snow peaks. Visitors can enjoy hiking, horseriding, paragliding, yurt stays and encounters with nomadic life. The three-day hike over the 3907-metre Ala-Kol Pass has views to make angels sing.

Karakol is culturally diverse, with sights including an Orthodox cathedral and a mosque with a Chinese-pagoda minaret. The ski season runs December to April, while June to September is best for hiking. Travellers can fly to Karakol via Bishkek on Emirates, Turkish or Chinese airlines. The six-hour road journey is astonishingly scenic, although rough.

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Flores Island in Indonesia

Flores has a reputation as the gateway to Komodo National Park and its unnerving dragons, but it is so much more. This small north-west peninsula on magnificently crumpled Flores offers jagged islands and volcanic landscapes suited to hiking, climbing and caving. Seas off famously pink beaches encourage kayaking and snorkelling. A decade ago this was a ragged, unheard-of peninsula with a modest fishing village.

Then the airport was upgraded to international status and resorts opened. The Santorini-like white Loccal Collection Hotel Komodo sent Instagram into a frenzy in 2021, but in 2024 glamorous Ta'aktana and its overwater bungalows pushed the polish to five-star level. Caves such as Goa Batu Cermin are studded with fossils and hung with bats, and visitors can trek into the rainforest to Cunca Wulang waterfall. Cultural tours take travellers to Flores villages surrounded by vanilla, coffee and cacao plantations.

However, Komodo National Park is the main attraction, with spectacular scenery, dragons and outstanding reefs. A two-masted phinisi is the traditional way to get about. The best time to visit is the April-October dry season, but travellers should avoid the July-August high season. Flights to Komodo International Airport are available from Denpasar, other Indonesian cities or Singapore.

Saadiyat Island Museums

Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is nearing the end of a 20-year development plan and offers one of the world's great museum concentrations, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi. New openings include a natural history museum with dinosaur skeletons in 2025 and the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in late 2026. The retail and lifestyle district Saadiyat Grove and the eight-kilometre waterfront and marina Marsa Al Saadiyat also open in late 2026.

Saadiyat's cultural credentials have been rounded off by the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which focuses on contemporary art from North Africa, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent seldom showcased elsewhere. Among other museums is the excellent Zayed National Museum for UAE history. The NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre is for performing arts. Saadiyat also has alternatives to culture, including beach clubs, golf courses and first-class dining.

Dolphins and other marine life can be spotted in the surrounding waters.