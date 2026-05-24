12-year-old's bravery stops Russian drone from attacking his siblings: 'I realise something was about to happen'

A 12-year-old Ukrainian boy, Anatolii Prokhorenko, saved his younger siblings and others from a Russian drone equipped with cameras and explosives. His quick thinking prevented an attack, illustrating the deeply affected civilians in Ukraine by Russia's human safari tactics.

On a cool evening last month, 12-year-old Anatolii Prokhorenko was up in a pear tree, cutting off a damaged branch for a neighbour, when he heard the buzz of a drone.

The drone, which often threatens civilians in Ukraine, tracked him as he was with his younger siblings in the northern Chernihiv region of Ukraine, just 11 kilometers from the Russian border. Anatolii took a split-second decision to disable the drone, saving the lives of his siblings and others. His story exemplifies how civilians in Ukraine have been deeply affected by Russia's 'human safari' tactic, where drones equipped with cameras and explosives are used to surveil and attack civilians, including children.

The attacks by drones have changed the battlefield dynamics and forced Ukrainian commanders to adapt their drone defense strategies. The increasing use of fibre-optic-enabled drones, which are immune to jamming and can transmit video without losing signal, has outpaced Ukraine's ability to counter them. Experts blame Russia's larger production capacity for fibre-optic drones, allowing them to deploy more advanced technologies, causing Ukraine to spread its drone defences ever thinner.

Russia has long employed targeted killings, terrorizing civilians, and targeted attacks on civilians upon which western leaders have charged Moscow with 'murder as a crime against humanity'





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