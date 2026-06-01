13-year-old boy charged with violent extremist offences in Maryborough

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with violent extremist offences after being arrested in Maryborough. Police say he posed an imminent threat to a local school and was well advanced in his planning.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with violent extremist offences after being arrested in Maryborough . Police say a seized electronic device allegedly showed threats of violence that he intended to carry out at a local school.

Queensland Police say a 13-year-old boy charged with violent extremist offences posed an imminent threat to a local school. In a press conference on Monday, Acting Detective Superintendent Jason Hindmarsh said the boy from Queensland's Fraser Coast was quite well advanced in his planning. Police arrested the teenager on May 28 after being called to a business on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough following reports of a person with a knife.

The boy was taken into custody and dealt with under the Youth Justice Act over one count of attempting to enter premises with intent, going armed so as to cause fear and making threats. Following further investigations, detectives from the Counter Terrorism Investigation Group searched a Maryborough home on Saturday.

Police said he was later charged with one count each of preparation or planning to cause death or grievous bodily harm and possessing or controlling violent extremist material obtained or accessed using a carriage of service. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public and investigations were ongoing





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Violent Extremist Offences Maryborough Queensland Terrorism Youth Charged

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