14 Year Old Denied Bail in NT Terrorism Case

A Northern Territory youth court refused bail to a 14-year-old boy charged with terrorism offences after discovering extremist manuals and attack plans on his computer.

A Northern Territory youth court has denied bail to a 14-year-old boy facing serious terrorism-related charges after investigators discovered extremist materials and detailed attack plans on his digital devices. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the court via audio-visual link on Monday, November 16, 2026, as his legal team argued for his release while prosecutors highlighted the severe danger he posed to the community.

Extremist Materials Found On Computer

Commonwealth prosecutor Hadi Mazloum presented evidence to the court indicating that the boy had spent months planning violent acts, including possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual and a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook. Investigators also found footage of the 2019 Christchurch attack on his computer, along with a file titled massacre and another named important my plans which contained tutorials on manufacturing gunpowder. The court heard that the boy had written a note on May 11 titled In case I die, in which he expressed a desire for self-harm and stated it would be awesome to shoot up several locations.

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Target Selection And Communication Details

The prosecutor detailed specific communications where the teenager attempted to access firearms through another minor, receiving a reply that she did not have the keys or safe code. In response, the boy allegedly told the girl to notify him once she figured out the code, demonstrating a continued pursuit of weapons despite initial obstacles. Further notes revealed that the boy believed suicide was not sufficient for his retaliation and insisted that a massacre needed to happen, specifically targeting his English class held in the library as an easy location for such an act.

Defense Claims No Physical Weapons Possessed

Defense lawyer Ian Rowbottam argued that his client was simply a young man angry at the world and emphasized that there were no allegations of physical possession of weapons beyond the digital materials. Rowbottam stated that the family had prepared as best as they could for a potential release, noting that the boy's grandmother was willing to fly from Europe to supervise him and his mother had promised full support. The defense maintained that the case involved only talking about attacks and downloading videos, rather than the physical acquisition of explosive or firearms materials.

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Judge Refuses Bail Over Community Safety

Judge Thomasin Opie refused bail, stating that the protection of the community was the paramount consideration given the extreme seriousness of the allegations. She noted that the court had not been provided with independent risk assessments or specialist information regarding the danger the boy might pose to the public if released. Opie emphasized that without this critical data, it was impossible to safely grant bail, regardless of the strong family support network described by the defense during the hearing.

Investigation Continues With Digital Evidence

The case was adjourned while prosecutors await the arrival of Instagram records from the United States, which are expected to provide further context to the investigation. The 14-year-old remains in custody facing charges of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts, possessing violent extremist material, and controlling firearms and explosives manufacture materials. The Joint Counter Terrorism Team originally arrested the boy last month following an anonymous tip-off, and the court will revisit the bail application once the digital evidence is fully reviewed.