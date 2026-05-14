14-year-old Melbourne girl walks away scot-free with 109 charges, terrorising Jewish community and running down cyclist

A 14-year-old Melbourne girl has been let off scot-free with more than 100 charges after her lawyer argued she was too young to understand the consequences of her actions. The girl terrorised the Jewish community in Ripponlea and deliberately ran down a cyclist with a stolen car. She was also caught on camera terrorising the Jewish community, hurling abuse and driving erratically at Jewish pedestrians.

A 14-year-old Melbourne girl facing more than 100 charges has been let off scot-free because her lawyer says she’s too young to understand the consequences of her actions.

Police say she terrorised the Jewish community in Ripponlea and deliberately ran down a cyclist with a stolen car. The same teenager was allegedly caught on camera terrorising the Jewish community, hurling abuse and driving erratically at Jewish pedestrians. Court evidence revealed she had searched on her phone ‘how long is a sentence for running someone over? ’ and ‘where do Jewish people live?

’ The girl’s lawyer managed to convince Victoria Police prosecutors that there was too strong a case for the legal principle of Doli Incapax, meaning the accused was not mature enough to understand the consequences of her actions. When asked if anything would be done about the legal threshold, Victoria’s Attorney General Sonya Kilkenny said: ‘So I will do everything to toughen consequences for young offenders to deal with the new types of offending that we are seeing.





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Melbourne Girl Charges Scot-Free Terrorising Jewish Community Ripponlea Cyclist Stolen Car Brain Injury Cognitive Impairment Alfred St Kilda Street Brighton Jew Jewess Jewry Council Of Australian Jewry Alex Ryvchin Victoria Police Sonya Kilkenny Doli Incapax New Types Of Offending Toughening Consequences Young Offenders Weaponising A Vehicle Intentionally Running Someone Over

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