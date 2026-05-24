15 Kangaroos Set To Face Australia At World Cup, Talent Scrutiny Reflected In Origin Selection

Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters will watch Wednesday night’s State of Origin series opener knowing up to 15 of the players in action could take on host nation Australia at this year’s World Cup. The changes to the Origin eligibility rules at the start of the year have paved the way for New Zealand’s Casey McLean and Briton Nikora to make their debuts for NSW and Queensland respectively, along with Addin Fonua-Blake, who made a cameo for the Kiwis at the 2017 World Cup, and England’s Victor Radley (both NSW). Despite the growing number of Origin players he won’t be able to select, Walters remains confident Australia have plenty of depth.

Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters will watch Wednesday night’s State of Origin series opener knowing up to 15 of the players in action could take on host nation Australia at this year’s World Cup .

The changes to the Origin eligibility rules at the start of the year have paved the way for New Zealand’s Casey McLean and Briton Nikora to make their debuts for NSW and Queensland respectively, along with Addin Fonua-Blake, who made a cameo for the Kiwis at the 2017 World Cup, and England’s Victor Radley (both NSW). The ARL Commission agreed to allow New Zealand and England players to now feature in Origin games, provided they still met the Origin criteria, including being born in either state, or were a NSW or Queensland resident before they turned 13.

The tally of 15 players is a huge jump from the four Origin players who took on Australia at the last World Cup on home soil in 2017. Despite the growing number of Origin players he won’t be able to select, Walters remains confident Australia have plenty of depth, and he listed a handful of Kangaroos hopefuls who would not be in action at Accor Stadium on Wednesday





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