False Report of 15-Tonne Cocaine Loss Draws Crowds to French Beaches

A reported loss of 15 tonnes of cocaine off France's south-west coast has drawn crowds to beaches hoping to find the drugs, though none have been found and investigators have not ruled out a false report.

A reported loss of 15 tonnes of cocaine off the French coast has drawn crowds to beaches in south-west France, with people hoping to find and cash in on the drugs.

Officials said reports that police were attempting to intercept an illegal shipment dumped off the Aquitaine coast had attracted would-be sellers to the beaches. The beach at Biscarrosse has been a focal point, with news crews capturing groups of masked men loitering there this week, reportedly looking for the drugs. News channel TF1 showed young men loitering on the beaches of Biscarrosse, in Landes, before pulling up their masks and scattering as drones approached.

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Crowds Search French Beaches For Cocaine

Since Tuesday, opportunists have joined gendarmes patrolling the coast along the Gironde and Pyrenees-Atlantiques, scanning the horizon for any glimpse of the cocaine cargo. One of the men said the group had travelled for three hours and had spent the night hoping to find some of the cache. The group was stopped by police who conducted identity checks.

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One woman, identified as Leina, told RMC radio near the town of Le Porge that she had been looking for four days and had covered almost the entire coast. She said what motivated her was simply money, explaining that she could rebuild her life, buy a house and a car.

She added that she was going to be 30 and felt she had to move forward, and that 100 euros per day would not help her advance, so she was looking for the treasure like everyone else. Another man, who identified himself as Guillaume, said he was willing to risk 10 years in prison and a 7.5 million euro fine, the maximum penalty for unlawful transport, possession, acquisition, supply and use of narcotics, for the chance to get his hands on the drugs.

Drug Seekers Risk Jail For Quick Cash

He told RMC that it was dangerous indeed, but life is hard, so it does not matter if they do things illegally. He said what they want is just the money, to get by a little. Xavier Labrouche, the head of the Vieux-Boucau municipal police, told France 3 that police had noticed a rather unusual number of people out at night for this time of year.

Martial Zaninetti, mayor of Le Porge in the Gironde, announced the closure of the town's beaches on Wednesday until further notice after security cameras showed 200 lamps wandering the beach at night. He described the scene as unprecedented, with hundreds of people searching the beaches at night. He called for calm and reminded people that the drugs are illegal and dangerous.

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Mayors Ban Beaches Amid Environmental Damage

The mayor also denounced the influx of motorbikes and quad bikes that have trampled the coast and were destroying the ecosystem. Police said several people looking for the cocaine cargo were also fined after trying to enter a military-controlled site in Landes on Wednesday. It is not clear exactly where the spill happened, but local media reported that a drug transfer in the Bay of Biscay between a ship and a smaller boat had gone wrong.

No drugs have so far been found and investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the information was false. The reported loss of 15 tonnes of cocaine has created security and environmental concerns, with authorities urging the public to stay away. The current situation echoes a previous operation named White Tide, in which bottles and packets of cocaine washed up on beaches from Brittany to Landes. In that operation, police recovered 1010 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs, which originated from Colombia, had been unloaded off the coast of Gironde. Pierre Froustey, the mayor of Vieux-Boucau, told France 3 that they have already had to deal with this type of situation and have very specific instructions to prevent people from getting their hands on these bundles. Authorities continue to patrol the coast and warn the public against searching for the drugs.