About 1500 David Jones workers will learn their fate this week as receivers close 19 stores, with only 170 of 1689 roles saved through redeployment. The SDA union says the low number of redeployments is a missed opportunity to reset service levels.

About 1500 David Jones workers are bracing to be told later this week that they have lost their jobs as the department store's receivers prepare to permanently close 19 stores.

Representatives for retail worker union SDA met with receivers from FTI Consulting late last week and were advised only 170 roles, or 10 per cent, would be saved from 1689 jobs lost. With seven stores in NSW set to shut, more than 600 of the 1500 roles at risk of disappearing are based in the state, most of whom work in customer service.

Also read David Jones to cut 1500 jobs and close 19 stores, with only 170 roles saved

NSW David Jones Staff Numbers By Store

In NSW, David Jones employs about 120 staff in its Macquarie Centre store, 100 at its Hornsby store and roughly 115 at Warringah Mall in Sydney's northern beaches. Parramatta employs about 90 staff while Wollongong has about 85 employees. David Jones in Campbelltown hires approximately 80 workers. Green Hills hires about 50 workers.

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In Victoria, there is a total of about 250 employees in the three stores set to shut: Malvern Central, Highpoint and Glen Waverley. At an initial creditor's meeting yesterday morning, David Jones' administrators said an employee consultation process was underway and indicated impacted staff would find out in the coming days. The 170 redeployed roles will be predominantly in beauty and cosmetics counters at other stores, Smith said, as well as a limited number of roles in sales and management.

SDA Union Reacts to Low Redeployment Numbers

"We're very disappointed with the very low number of 170 redeployments," Smith told this masthead on Wednesday morning. "We're talking about a very low number, compared to the number of redundancies … It's a missed opportunity to reset service levels at David Jones. " "We'll keep working with receivers to see if we can change that number, but it doesn't look positive so far," Smith said.

"You've got to have enough staff on the floor to take the money off the customers who want to give it to you. If you don't have enough staff, you don't turn the business around.

" The SDA has contacted a number of other retailers as well as the bus industry to see where David Jones workers can be retrained or hired elsewhere. "Post-Christmas when it's notoriously a quiet time in retail, we'll still be able to fill vacancies and take people on," Smith said. David Jones suppliers remain in the dark until next year as debt blows past $419m. More to come.