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Daniel Semrani Diet

Dietitian says pizza chef Daniel Semrani's diet falls short on fibre and calcium

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Dietitian says pizza chef Daniel Semrani's diet falls short on fibre and calcium
Dr Joanna Mcmillan · Pizza Chef Nutrition · Fibre And Calcium
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Pizzeria owner Daniel Semrani, 39, shares his daily meals and 200 push-ups; dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan praises his savoury breakfast but says he lacks fibre, fruit and calcium.

Pizzeria owner and chef Daniel Semrani, 39, has shared his day on a plate. Dr Joanna McMillan reviewed it and says the diet falls short on fibre and calcium despite some excellent food choices.

Semrani is the owner of Gigi's Balmain and was named Pizza Maker of the Year. At 8.30am, Semrani starts with 100 push-ups. He then has two boiled eggs on a slice of sourdough toast, topped with zaatar and olive oil, plus a spoon of labne with olive oil, and a shot of espresso. At 11am, he has one shot of espresso with a chocolate muffin at his local cafe.

Also readChef Daniel Semrani Shares His Daily Diet and Nutrition Expert Critique
200 push ups and a protein bar at night: Why a dietitian says this pizza chef’s diet falls short

This is during a meeting with his restaurant manager. At 2pm, he eats a quarter chicken with a mixed leaf salad. At 4.30pm, he has a mini vegan marinara pizza with sliced grilled Australian Swiss brown mushrooms on top. He drinks water throughout the day.

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Dr McMillan Praises Breakfast Choices

He heads to work as Gigi's pizza maker from 5 to 9pm. At 10pm, he has a chocolate protein bar and another 100 push-ups. Dr McMillan gives top marks for the savoury breakfast. It provides protein from eggs and labne, along with beneficial unsaturated fats from olive oil.

She says to make sure it is extra virgin so you also benefit from the polyphenols. She also loves the Swiss brown mushrooms on his pizza. They contribute fibre and ergothioneine, which she calls a fascinating antioxidant compound.

However, Dr McMillan says that if he keeps eating like this, he will likely fall short on fibre and calcium. This is despite some excellent food choices. Men his age are recommended six serves of vegetables and two of fruit daily. Yet there is only some salad and mushrooms, no fruit, and very little calcium-rich dairy or alternatives.

Recommendations For Better Nutrition

Dr McMillan suggests adding chickpeas and a rainbow of colourful vegetables to his lunchtime salad. She also recommends experimenting with extra vegetable toppings on his pizza. Instead of the protein bar, she says to enjoy a bowl of Greek yoghurt topped with fruit and nuts. This still provides protein but with the added benefits of calcium, fibre and a much wider range of nutrients.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Dr Joanna Mcmillan Pizza Chef Nutrition Fibre And Calcium Day On A Plate
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