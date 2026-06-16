2025 State of Origin: Game II Kick-Off Time and Schedule

The 2025 State of Origin series is underway, with Game II set to kick off on Wednesday night. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted no rain during the clash, with temperatures expected to remain at around 18 degrees Celsius.

Game II of the 2025 State of Origin series is set to kick off on Wednesday night, with all three games scheduled to start at 8.05pm AEST.

However, due to the pre-match ceremony, the actual kick-off time is likely to be 8.15pm. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted no rain during the clash or in the lead-up, with temperatures expected to remain at around 18 degrees Celsius. Viewers can catch all three games of the 2025 State of Origin series on free-to-air Channel 9 and its streaming platform 9Now.

Additionally, extensive pre-match coverage and replays will be provided by Fox League (Channel 502). Gamblers are advised to set a deposit limit and seek free and confidential support if needed. The Premiership Season LIVE can be watched on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports, with no ad-breaks during play





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State Of Origin Game II Kick-Off Time Schedule Bureau Of Meteorology

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