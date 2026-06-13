2026 Chevrolet Corvette Interior Overhaul Elevates Usability and Tech in Australian Market

The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette receives a comprehensive interior refresh in Australia, featuring larger touchscreens, improved ergonomics, and Google Built-in integration, while the E-Ray, Z06, and Stingray remain the core local models. This review examines whether the updates address previous shortcomings and keep the Corvette competitive against European supercars.

The Chevrolet Corvette has received a significant upgrade for the 2026 model year, most notably with a comprehensively redesigned interior that enhances both livability and technology integration.

While the American sports car has always been a performance icon, General Motors has worked to ensure it can compete with European mid-engine supercars not only in performance but also in everyday usability and refinement. A key part of that strategy was the introduction of right-hand drive production for the first time in Corvette history with the C8 generation, opening up markets like Australia.

The current Australian lineup includes the naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 Stingray, the high-revving 5.5-litre V8 Z06, and the hybrid all-wheel-drive E-Ray, which pairs a 6.2-litre V8 with an electric motor. More extreme variants such as the twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 ZR1 and the even more powerful ZR1X have not yet been confirmed for the Australian market and remain left-hand drive only.

For 2026, while the powertrains remain unchanged locally, the interior overhaul addresses previous criticisms and brings the cabin up to date with larger displays, improved ergonomics, and connected services. The question remains: has Chevrolet succeeded in making the Corvette's interior truly world-class? The test vehicle, an E-Ray with over $25,000 in options, came to $301,360 before on-road costs-a substantial sum, yet still far below the price of many European rivals.

In Australia, the E-Ray is only available as a coupe with a targa roof; the convertible body style is reserved for the base Stingray. The updated Z06 has yet to arrive locally, aside from the limited and expensive Bathurst 12 Hour Edition. Stepping inside, the new bucket seats are both comfortable and supportive, featuring heating and ventilation. The much-maligned 'button bridge' from the previous model, which placed climate controls on an elevated divider, has been eliminated.

Physical controls for fan speed, temperature, and demisters are now logically positioned below the touchscreen. Functions like seat heating and ventilation have moved to an anchored bar within the infotainment interface. The drive mode selector has been replaced by a metallic rocker switch on a pod closer to the driver, which also houses the nose-lifter and front camera buttons-a clear ergonomic improvement. The infotainment touchscreen has expanded from 8.0 to 12.7 inches and now includes Google Built-in with native apps.

The digital instrument cluster has grown from 12 to 14 inches, and both screens offer sharper visuals. A new 6.6-inch auxiliary touchscreen on the right side of the cluster displays trip data and allows adjustments for lane-keep assist, engine idle-stop, and the head-up display. From a usability and design standpoint, the integration of technology feels seamless; the screens are attractive, intuitive, and do not detract from the cabin's aesthetic. Everything is driver-focused and simply works.

The digital rear-view mirror is a welcome addition, capable of reverting to a conventional mirror with a lever. However, without the camera feed, outward visibility is extremely limited-essentially just a reflection of the touchscreen. Even with the digital mirror active, some headlight glare can be seen around the edges of the housing. The Bose Performance Series sound system delivers a bass-heavy audio experience





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