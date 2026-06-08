2026 FIFA World Cup: AI, VAR Controversies and Ticket Price Fears Dominate Pre-Tournament Discourse

This episode of World Cup Daily | The 90+ Podcast examines the technological revolution ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on AI-driven VAR advancements, broadcasting rights developments in major markets, and socio-economic concerns such as ticket costs and human rights scrutiny.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is poised to be the most technologically advanced tournament ever, with artificial intelligence and VAR at the forefront of transformative changes and ongoing debates.

As host Haylena Krishnamoorthy explains on World Cup Daily | The 90+ Podcast, the event will feature smarter refereeing systems, sensor-equipped footballs, and AI-powered data analysis designed to revolutionize how the game is officiated and experienced. Shaji Prabhakaran, an executive committee member of the Asian Football Confederation and South Asian Football Federation, highlights that semi-automated offside cameras and a chip inside the ball will track every touch and motion, supported by more than 45 cameras to enhance analytics for fans and broadcasters.

FIFA's upgraded semi-automated offside technology works alongside an embedded sensor in the official match ball to detect the precise moment of contact, giving officials richer data for offside decisions. Beyond officiating, AI tools for player analysis, virtual player models, and enhanced broadcast graphics aim to provide deeper insights. FIFA President Gianni Infantino states that AI-enabled 3D player avatars and precise tracking will lead to faster decisions and greater understanding for viewers.

However, VAR remains one of football's most divisive topics, and despite technological evolution, the controversy is unlikely to subside. Meanwhile, broadcasting rights negotiations have unfolded differently across regions. SBS has broadcast the World Cup in Australia for decades, but in India and China, deals were finalized after prolonged standoffs.

India's Zee Entertainment secured rights to 39 FIFA events over eight years, while China Media Group acquired rights to the next four World Cups through 2031 at a fifth of FIFA's initial asking price. Prabhakaran notes the Indian deal will add value to football in the country, citing rapidly growing interest among young Indians.

The episode also addresses potential concerns beyond technology, including human rights organizations' scrutiny of ICE raids in host nations and the impact of soaring ticket prices on fan attendance. These issues are set to be among the biggest talking points throughout the tournament, which will be watched by billions worldwide





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Artificial Intelligence VAR Semi-Automated Offside Broadcasting Rights Ticket Prices Human Rights India China SBS World Cup Daily The 90+ Podcast

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