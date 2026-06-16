2026 Four’N Twenty Legends Game: Dustin Martin and Cyril Rioli Confirmed as Starters

The 2026 Four’N Twenty Legends Game, a football match to raise funds for prostate cancer, has been confirmed with Dustin Martin and Cyril Rioli as the confirmed starters. The game, following its successful return in 2025, will be played on August 27 at Marvel Stadium and broadcast live nationally. The match will feature past greats, fan favorites, and football's biggest personalities. The State of Origin clash between Victoria and the All Stars will celebrate the best of Australian rules football while raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer. Funds raised will support patient care and life-saving research through the Australian Prostate Centre, one of Australia's leading integrated prostate cancer treatment, support, and research facility.

The 2026 Four’N Twenty Legends Game , a football match to raise funds for prostate cancer , has been confirmed with Dustin Martin and Cyril Rioli as the confirmed starters.

The game, following its successful return in 2025, will be played on August 27 at Marvel Stadium and broadcast live nationally. The match will feature past greats, fan favorites, and football's biggest personalities. The State of Origin clash between Victoria and the All Stars will celebrate the best of Australian rules football while raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

Funds raised will support patient care and life-saving research through the Australian Prostate Centre, one of Australia's leading integrated prostate cancer treatment, support, and research facility





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Four’N Twenty Legends Game Dustin Martin Cyril Rioli Prostate Cancer Australian Prostate Centre Marvel Stadium Seven Sevenplus Sport Rainmaker Ballpark Entertainment Shane Crawford Brendan Fevola Mark Harrison Craig Hutchison Gary O’Keeffe Scott Fitzgerald

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