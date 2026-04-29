2026 Honda CR-V: Major Updates, Hybrid Focus, and Price Changes

Honda's popular CR-V SUV receives a significant facelift for 2026, with a strong emphasis on hybrid powertrains, updated technology, and revised pricing. This update aims to maintain the CR-V's position as a leading choice for families.

The Honda CR-V, a globally renowned and best-selling SUV with over 13 million units sold in its 31-year history, receives a significant update for 2026.

This facelift marks a substantial shift towards hybrid powertrains, expanding the hybrid variant options from one to four in the Australian market, while reducing the availability of traditional petrol models. Despite this change, a seven-seat petrol-electric CR-V remains unavailable. The interior boasts a standard 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Built-in, including Google Maps and Google Assistant, alongside a more widely available 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

The top-tier e:HEV RS model gains all-wheel drive, enhanced interior features, and distinctive gloss-black exterior accents. The 2026 CR-V lineup sees a price adjustment, with the base price increasing by $3000. The hybrid range now starts at $49,900 drive-away for the e:HEV X, representing a $5000 premium over the entry-level petrol VTi X but a $7000 reduction compared to the cheapest hybrid option in 2025.

The seven-seat configuration is now limited to the VTi L7, priced at $54,900 drive-away, a $1500 increase from the previous year. Testing focused on the e:HEV X and e:HEV RS AWD models during a local launch event in Victoria. Inside, the CR-V prioritizes practicality and quality over flashy design. While the cabin isn’t visually striking, it compensates with tactile, high-quality physical controls – buttons, switches, dials, and rollers – offering a user-friendly experience.

Material quality varies across trims, with the base X featuring fabric upholstery and a plastic steering wheel, while the e:HEV RS boasts leather and softer plastics. The RS model also adds ventilated and heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The seats offer good support, though they may feel narrow for larger individuals.

A key upgrade is the integration of Google Built-in into the 9.0-inch infotainment system, providing access to Google Maps and Google Assistant, alongside wireless smartphone mirroring and a wireless phone charger. While the system is functional, it’s considered visually understated compared to larger, more connected systems offered by competitors





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Honda CR-V SUV Hybrid Facelift 2026 Model

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