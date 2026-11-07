2026 National Sportsperson of the Year Awards Honour Hume, Zoric and Fitzroy Stars

The 2026 National Indigenous sport awards recognise elite athletes, coaches, umpires and community programs whose work is expanding opportunity across Australia.

The 2026 National Sports person of the Year awards recognised Indigenous athletes, coaches, umpires, teams and community organisations for achievements across boxing, surfing, para athletics, netball and football. The awards highlight the depth of Indigenous sporting talent across Australia, from elite international competition to grassroots programs in remote communities.

Yorta Yorta and Boonwurrung man Christoher Hume was named the 2026 National Senior/Elder Sportsperson of the Year, while Ngoonar surfer Leihani Zoric was named the 2026 National Junior Sportsperson of the Year. The Fitzroy Stars Women's Team was named the 2026 National Sports Team of the Year, and John Moriarty Football was named the 2026 National Community Sporting Organisation of the Year.

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Boxer Peters Leads Rising Indigenous Talent Ranks

Peters, a professional boxer, is among the standout names in the 2026 awards cycle, having built a strong record since turning professional 18 months ago. He has knocked out seven of his eight opponents and holds the current IBGF Pan Pacific Middleweight title.

Peters first won a National Title at the Boxing Australia amateur championships in 2025, extending a run of seven straight national crowns. In December 2025, he won his first Australian Title as a professional in only his 5th professional fight.

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Peters is now ranked 15th in the world by the IBF, a position that positions him to fight for a world title in 2027. He is also rated as Australia's best Indigenous boxing talent since Anthony Mundine. As an amateur, Peters won a silver medal in the men's middleweight event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and competed in the men's middleweight event at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Zoric, who lives in Byron Bay, became the first Indigenous world champion at any level in September when she won the World Junior Surfing Games in El Salvador. She was aged only 13 when she became the youngest ever International Surfing Association Under 18 World Junior Champion in history.

Community Leaders and Coaches Drive Grassroots Impact

Christoher Hume, aged in his 50s, is a Masters Boxing state champion and a community boxing coach based in Victoria. He runs the Warrior Boxing Club in Healesville, which serves the local community.

John Moriarty Football, known as JMF, is a soccer skills program for two to 18-year-olds that aims to improve school engagement and healthier outcomes for Indigenous children in regional and remote Australia. The program was established in Borroloola in 2012 and provides culturally informed wrap-around support, including health literacy and self-regulation teaching, to over 3,000 children annually.

JMF is delivered through school curriculum, before and after school sessions, holiday clinics and weekend competitions. It now operates in 16 remote communities across NSW, NT and QLD and connects talented young players to regional and national pathways. The program is named after Yanyuwa man John Moriarty, the first Aboriginal man to be elected to play football for Australia.

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Kiss, a Wiradjuri woman and Super Netball umpire, was recognised for her outstanding contribution to netball and her growing reputation on the international stage with World Netball. She made her Super Netball umpiring debut in 2021 and was awarded the International Umpire Award from World Netball in May, becoming the second First Nations umpire to receive that qualification.

Athletes Set Records and Win Medals on Global Stages

Layla Sharp, a proud Biripi and Darug woman, was recognised for her outstanding achievements since her international debut at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi in the T38 200m and 400m. Sharp pivoted to long jump to pursue Glasgow Commonwealth Games selection during the 2025/26 domestic season.

During that season, Sharp broke the Australian T38 long jump record with a leap of 4.86m. At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland in July, she won the silver medal in the Women's T38 Long Jump with a 5.06m leap, setting a new Australian Record, a new Oceanic Record and a new personal best.

Zoric also had a standout year domestically, winning the Junior Girls and Open Women's divisions at the 2026 Indigenous Surfing Titles held at Bells Beach on Wadawurrung Country in May. She is currently competing with the Australian open team for the World Surfing Games in Peru.

The Fitzroy Stars Women's Team earned the 2026 National Sports Team of the Year honour following its historic Northern Football Netball League Division 2 Women's Premiership win in August 2026. It was the first Grand Final win in the club's history, a moment the club described as one of history, pride and empowerment for the players, their families and the wider Indigenous community.