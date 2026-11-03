2026 Shonky Awards: Choice Highlights Worst Products and Services

Consumer group Choice releases its 21st annual Shonky Awards, calling out Virgin Australia, Hisense, Sony, and ticketing giants for unfair practices.

Consumer advocacy group Choice has officially released the winners of its 21st annual Shonky Awards, identifying the most disappointing products and services of 2026. The prestigious list of honorees includes major corporations such as Ticketek, Ticketmaster, and Virgin Australia, alongside appliance manufacturer Hisense and gaming giant Sony. These entities were singled out for practices ranging from deceptive pricing models to poor customer value and restrictive licensing terms.

Ticketing Giants Face Backlash On Dynamic Pricing

Ticketek and Ticketmaster received their second Shonky award this year for allegedly fleecing fans through complex and misleading ticketing tactics. The companies were heavily criticized for their use of dynamic pricing strategies and the introduction of "in demand" tickets, which significantly inflate costs for popular events. Choice highlighted that NRL fans purchasing through Ticketmaster were asked to pay an additional $50 for seats located just one row or bay away from standard pricing tiers.

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In response to the criticism, a Ticketek spokesperson stated that variable pricing was applied to less than 7 per cent of tickets for the John Farnham Tribute concert. The spokesperson further clarified that this pricing model did not apply to the most expensive $1,650 tickets. They asserted that fans are notified about potential price changes before entering the on-sale process when such pricing is utilized.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson denied using surge pricing, explaining that event organizers set the prices for sought-after seats closer to market value. They noted that these prices may be reviewed over the sales period to reflect demand. These practices come ahead of legislative changes to Australian Consumer Law scheduled for July 2027, which will ban dynamic pricing in circumstances where it unreasonably manipulates customers or distorts their decision-making.

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Airline Criticized For Expired Flight Credit Policies

Virgin Australia claimed its first Shonky award for retaining $75 million worth of expired flight credits, a significant portion of which originated from the COVID-19 pandemic era. The airline cancelled numerous flights between April 2020 and July 2022, during which it held approximately $93 million in unused flight credits as of February 2026. Critics argued that these credits were imposed with strict deadlines rather than being available for use at the customer's discretion.

Customers were required to book new trips by June 30, 2026, with a mandatory fly-by date of May 27, 2027. Virgin Australia noted in its 2025/26 annual report that the $75 million in expired credits impacted its underlying net profit of $404 million. The company defended its actions by stating it regularly communicated the expiry dates and later extended the fly-by date to provide guests with almost another year to travel.

Appliances And Food Products Earn Negative Accolades

Hisense received a Shonky award for its 8-star energy-rated washer-dryer, which Choice described as a form of greenwashing. The high energy efficiency rating is tied exclusively to the machine's eco settings, which require 12 hours for washing and 13 hours for drying. This results in a total cycle time of 25 hours for a single load of laundry, a duration that Choice argues misleads consumers about practical efficiency.

Mark Serrels, a representative from Choice, noted that the energy rating system is due for an overhaul, with almost all white goods manufacturers exploiting loopholes in the current framework. Hisense's product was cited as a prime example of how marketing labels can obscure the real-world usability and time costs associated with energy-efficient appliances.

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Food And Insurance Sectors Face Scrutiny

Quest Nacho Cheese Protein Chips were also named in the awards for offering poor value, priced at more than $20 per 100 grams. This price point is 886 per cent higher than a standard pack of Doritos without the protein label. Mark Serrels highlighted the difficulty of making this decision given the influx of added-protein goods on store shelves, noting that many such products are ultra-processed with very little additional protein relative to their high cost.

Pet insurer Petcover earned its own Shonky for requiring customers to enter a new insurance policy every 12 months. This practice classifies all previously experienced conditions as pre-existing, effectively excluding them from coverage. Additionally, Petcover's definition of pre-existing conditions is broad, including any condition that presents with the same clinical signs as another injury or illness, creating significant barriers for pet owners seeking consistent care.

Sony Moves To Digital Only Licensing Model

Sony rounded out the 2026 list by announcing that all new PlayStation games would be available digitally only from January 2028. Under this model, customers do not own the games but instead license them from the storefront. This move eliminates physical ownership rights, meaning Sony can remove games from users' libraries at any time or even close the store entirely.

The company justified the shift by citing that general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. However, critics point to recent examples where Sony removed more than 500 StudioCanal movies and TV show titles after licensing deals expired. Mark Serrels added that this approach would remove price competition, stop game sharing, and negatively affect the second-hand market as well as game preservation efforts.