2026 US Midterms, Canva Job Cuts, Djokovic Record & AUKUS Update

Analysis of the 2026 US midterm elections, Canva's restructuring, Novak Djokovic's Paris Masters record, and PM Albanese's AUKUS meetings with UK and Canada.

Voters across the United States cast ballots in the 3 November 2026 midterm elections, widely interpreted as a direct referendum on President Donald Trump's second term in office. The political stakes are exceptionally high, with Democrats aiming to regain control of the House of Representatives while the outcome of the Senate remains highly uncertain. This election cycle has drawn massive attention, with more than 57 million Americans having already submitted their votes before the final day.

Election Day Mechanics And Technical Glitches

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported that the state is projected to reach a total of 1.4 million votes on election day alone, indicating a turnout pace that threatens to surpass the figures recorded during the 2022 midterms. However, the process encountered significant technical hurdles in several jurisdictions. In Fulton County, Georgia, approximately 1,000 advance voting ballots required re-scanning after voting equipment was temporarily removed from service due to detected screen errors.

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These technical difficulties were not isolated to Georgia. Voting equipment failures were also reported in counties within Iowa, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, causing potential delays in both voting and ballot counting. In New York's Westchester County, ballot scanners failed to accept physical ballots at certain polling sites, which prompted right-wing influencers to make unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.

Democratic Strategy And Texas Senate Race

Democrats are targeting the flipping of approximately a dozen battleground districts in an effort to seize control of both chambers of Congress from the Republicans. A focal point of this strategy is the intensely competitive US Senate race in Texas between Republican Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, and Democrat James Talarico. This contest has become one of the most expensive in history, with both campaigns injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising efforts.

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James Talarico has framed his campaign as a necessary shift in the state's long-standing political direction. As Talarico noted, the region has felt politically red for a long time, and he believes it is time to bring a different color, specifically blue, to the outcome. The results of this race and others will likely dictate the balance of power in Washington for the next two years.

Canva Announces Mass Redundancies

In the corporate sector, Australian software design firm Canva announced a major restructuring that will impact more than 1,200 jobs. Founder and Chief Executive Melanie Perkins revealed the details of the plan in a company-wide note issued on Wednesday. The company faces a year of slowed growth, necessitating these difficult personnel decisions to stabilize its operations.

The scope of the layoffs is significant, with as many as 1,271 staff members, representing 22 percent of the firm's total headcount, affected. The restructuring involves a combination of role cuts and relocations for some positions. This move highlights the challenging economic environment facing tech companies despite their previous periods of rapid expansion.

Djokovic Breaks Paris Masters Record

In tennis news, Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest match winner in the Paris Masters tournament. This achievement adds another notable milestone to Djokovic's extensive career, demonstrating his enduring competitiveness at the highest level of professional tennis even as his peers age out of top-tier competition.

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AUKUS Progress And Housing Market Shifts

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reported a successful meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham regarding the AUKUS security pact. Speaking from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, Albanese emphasized that AUKUS is essential for both Australian jobs and national security. He highlighted progress made at shipyards in Barrow in the UK and at Osborne and Henderson in South Australia for the construction of SSN-AUKUS class submarines.

Albanese also met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss defense, critical minerals, and trade issues. The SSN-AUKUS submarines will be a trilaterally developed project based on the UK's next-generation design, incorporating cutting-edge US submarine technologies. Domestically, Labor's budget tax changes have led to the biggest fall in investor home loans on record, dropping 27 percent below their November 2025 peak. This decline follows the Reserve Bank's decision to hike interest rates to an 18-year high on Tuesday.