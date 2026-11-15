2026 Victorian Election: Key Policy Promises from Labor, Coalition, Greens, and One Nation

A comprehensive breakdown of major party policies for the 2026 Victorian state election, covering health, housing, crime, and infrastructure commitments.

Victorian voters preparing for the 2026 state election face a distinct set of policy choices from the four major political entities competing for power. The Labor Party, the Coalition, the Greens, and One Nation have each unveiled detailed manifestos addressing critical issues ranging from the cost of living and healthcare access to public transport and crime prevention. These pledges outline how each party intends to govern if successful in the upcoming ballot.

Cost of Living and Public Transport Policies

Labor has committed to removing tolls from key routes, setting a weekly cap of $50 for drivers at a projected cost of $180 million over two years. The party also promises to make public transport permanently free for all passengers. Additionally, Labor plans to open ten publicly owned supermarkets with an initial investment of $350 million spread over four years. The party proposes to fund this initiative by imposing taxes on gambling companies and large financial institutions.

Also read Heinz von Foerster 2026 Doomsday Prediction Global Population Growth

The Coalition has matched Labor's commitment to establish twenty new publicly owned dental clinics. Both major parties are targeting improved access to essential health and travel services to alleviate financial pressure on households. These transport and retail initiatives are designed to reduce weekly expenses for commuters and families across the state.

Healthcare Expansion and Hospital Upgrades

Healthcare remains a central pillar of the election platforms, with Labor pledging $1.17 billion to deliver one hundred thousand extra elective surgeries in the public system over four years. The party claims this investment will halve the current surgical waitlist. An additional $195 million is allocated for five hundred thousand specialist appointments to further support patient throughput.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Coalition is committing $1.27 billion to partner with private hospitals to perform one hundred thousand elective surgeries for public patients at no out-of-pocket cost. To support this, they plan to build or upgrade eight hospitals at a cost of just under $2 billion. This includes constructing a new hospital in West Gippsland to address regional health disparities. Both parties are also competing on emergency care standards, with the Coalition guaranteeing twenty-four-seven emergency department services in regional areas.

Housing Affordability and Urban Development

Housing supply is a critical battleground, with Labor promising to build twenty-five thousand six hundred homes for first-home buyers across twenty suburbs. Developed in partnership with the federal government, these homes will be sold at market rate. The project is estimated to cost the state $499 million, with the first properties expected to be completed in 2027.

The Coalition is taking a different approach by focusing on high-density development near transit hubs. They propose expanding the capital city zone to permit more high-rise construction in areas such as Collingwood, Fitzroy, Fishermans Bend, North Melbourne, Parkville, and parts of Southbank. Furthermore, both Labor and the Coalition are requiring a minimum of thirty percent affordable housing in new private developments containing fifteen or more units to ensure community diversity.

Crime, Justice, and Community Safety

Law and order policies differ significantly between the parties. The Coalition proposes enacting Aidan's Law, which would make attacking a good Samaritan an aggravating circumstance during sentencing. They also plan to hire two hundred police reservists to expand police station operating hours at a cost of $70 million. Labor has fully matched this commitment to enact Aidan's Law.

Advertisement

The Coalition is further introducing a measure allowing police and protective services officers to stop and search individuals without a warrant using handheld metal detectors. They also propose sending children who commit low- and mid-level offences to secure facilities, such as the former Malmsbury youth justice centre, for schooling and rehabilitation. In response, Labor is promising new maximum sentences of life imprisonment for rape and a standard sentence of thirty years for the murder of a current or former partner.

Infrastructure, Environment, and Indigenous Rights

Infrastructure developments include Labor's pledge to complete the Melbourne Airport rail link at a cost of $12 billion, with some funding sourced from the federal government. They also commit $1 billion over four years to repair and upgrade roads through a new dedicated government division. Passenger train services are also set for expansion, with $51 million allocated to connect Mildura to Maryborough and Ararat to Dimboola.

The Greens are advocating for the establishment of an antimony processing facility in Victoria at a cost of $20 million. Antimony, which is mined locally, is essential for battery and solar panel production. The party also calls for a pause and review of the Western Renewables Link transmission project. Additionally, the Greens are committed to cleaning the Yarra River to make it safe for swimming by 2036 at a cost of $70 million. In a historic move, they support an Australian first law passed in 2025 that established an Indigenous body with arms for government oversight and truth-telling. The Greens are also establishing an office of community safety and crime prevention with a $1 billion budget to provide social services and support.