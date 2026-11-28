Victorian Labor faces likely defeat in the 2026 election after 12 years. The Coalition aims for a majority government while One Nation and the Greens seek significant upper house gains.

The Victorian Labor Party faces imminent defeat in the 2026 state election, ending its twelve-year tenure as the ruling government. All major polling indicators suggest that the Liberal-National Coalition will secure a majority government in a contest predicted to produce one of the most complex parliamentary outcomes in Australian political history. The final composition of the state parliament remains highly uncertain, particularly regarding the number of One Nation representatives and their potential influence on legislative processes.

Election Day Logistics and Projection Timeline

Viewers seeking real-time updates on the 2026 Victorian election results can monitor the ABC Election Centre in Melbourne for the latest figures and expert analysis. While projections for the government formation may emerge early on election night if polling trends hold, the final determination of winners in all 88 Legislative Assembly districts will not be complete until the second week of December. This delay is necessary to facilitate the full distribution of preferences, a mandatory step in the preferential voting system used in Victoria.

Also read 2026 Victorian State Election Policy Guide and Party Promises

To provide an indicative result before the lengthy preference distribution process concludes, the Victorian Electoral Commission conducts two-candidate preferred counts. This method requires electoral officials to identify the two candidates projected to finish first and second in each division. However, the strong performance of One Nation and the historic lows recorded by Labor have complicated these early projections, requiring the ABC to utilize estimated preference flows to determine accurate two-candidate preferred figures.

Coalition Path to Majority and Seat Counts

For the Coalition to achieve a majority government, the party must win an additional 16 seats while maintaining every seat it currently holds. Although the Coalition has seen a significant improvement in polling throughout the campaign, it still faces a formidable challenge in overturning the current majority. The complexity of the task is heightened by the entry of One Nation into key electorates, which threatens to split the conservative vote or redirect preferences in ways that could prevent the Coalition from securing the necessary numbers.

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One Nation remains a decisive factor in the outcome, with the potential to win Coalition-held seats and capture gains from marginal Labor strongholds. If One Nation performs strongly, the Coalition's alternative route to a majority depends heavily on flipping seats in Melbourne's north and west. The Coalition has not won a seat north or west of the Yarra River since 1996, making these areas critical battlegrounds where leadership struggles within Labor may be triggered by unexpected losses.

Upper House Dynamics and Legislative Impact

The abolition of the group voting ticket system in the upper house significantly alters the legislative landscape for the next parliament. This reform, designed to prevent micro-parties from gaining seats with minimal voter support, is expected to simplify the process of passing legislation. The change reduces the likelihood of complex multi-party negotiations, allowing the incoming government to seek support from major opposition parties such as Labor, One Nation, or the Greens to pass specific bills.

Performance by One Nation and the Greens in the upper house will be closely watched, with their primary objective being the election of a representative in every region. A successful outcome for these parties would involve securing a seat in each electoral region, while an even stronger result would see them increase their existing representation. The strength of these minor parties in the upper house will likely determine the stability and legislative agenda of the new Coalition government in the years following the 2026 election.