Compare key promises from Labor, Liberals, Greens, and One Nation ahead of the 2026 election. See detailed breakdowns of policies on transport, housing, and public safety.

As voters prepare for the 2026 Victorian state election, the four major political entities have outlined distinct platforms addressing cost of living, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety. Labor leader Ben Carroll, Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell, and One Nation leader Warren Pickering each present competing visions for the state's future, with specific policy announcements targeting critical societal needs.

Labor Health and Housing Initiatives

Ben Carroll's Labor Party has committed $1.17 billion to deliver one hundred thousand extra elective surgeries in the public system over four years, a move designed to slash waitlists by half. This major health investment is accompanied by $195 million for five hundred thousand additional specialist appointments and $1.5 billion to hire fifteen hundred new health workers, including seven hundred and fifty nurses. The party also plans to expand emergency departments across twelve hospitals while opening twenty new public dental clinics for $460 million.

Also read Comprehensive Guide to Victorian State Election Policies for 2026

On housing, Labor promises to build twenty-five thousand six hundred homes for first-time buyers across twenty suburbs, with construction targeted for completion by 2027 at a state cost of $499 million. To address transport costs, the party proposes removing cap tolls at $50 a week for $180 million over two years and making public transport permanently free, an initiative requiring $350 million over four years.

Coalition Hospital Upgrades and Regional Policing

Jess Wilson's Coalition government focuses on infrastructure expansion and regional services, pledging to build or upgrade eight hospitals for just under $2 billion. This includes constructing a new West Gippsland hospital and partnering with private institutions for $1.27 billion to perform one hundred thousand elective surgeries for public patients without cost to the recipients. The party also matches Labor's pledge to open twenty publicly owned dental clinics.

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In the area of public safety, the Coalition adds two hundred more police reservists to the workforce for $70 million, aiming to open or expand operating hours at police stations. They guarantee twenty-four-seven emergency department coverage in regional areas and have enacted Aidan's Law, which makes attacking a good Samaritan an aggravating circumstance during sentencing, a policy Labor has also matched.

Greens Housing Density and Gambling Tax

Ellen Sandell and the Greens propose raising revenue by taxing gambling companies and big banks to fund their ambitious policy package. Their housing strategy aims to deliver higher-density apartments near sixty train stations and tram stops, expanding the capital city zone to permit more high-rise development in areas such as Collingwood, Fitzroy, Fishermans Bend, North Melbourne, Parkville, and parts of Southbank.

The Greens also intend to cap rent increases and legislate a definition of affordable housing as thirty percent of a tenant's income. In the healthcare sector, they match Labor's commitment to twenty new public dental clinics. Notably, an Australian first law passed in 2025 under their influence is referenced as a key precedent for their regulatory approach.

One Nation Security Measures and Youth Justice

Warren Pickering's One Nation party emphasizes strict law and order, proposing that police and Protective Services Officers stop and search anyone in Victoria without a warrant using handheld metal detectors. On youth justice, they advocate sending children who commit low and mid-level offences to secure facilities, including the former Malmsbury youth justice centre, for schooling, drug treatment, and life skills training.

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Crime Sentencing and Infrastructure Expansion

Labor's crime agenda includes establishing an office of community safety for $1 billion, introducing Celeste's Law to protect stalking victims, and trialing twenty-four-seven GPS monitoring for high-risk stalkers paid for by the offenders. They propose a new maximum sentence of life imprisonment for rape and a standard sentence of thirty years for murdering a current or former partner.

Transport Projects and Legal Reforms

Major infrastructure projects include completing the Melbourne airport rail link for $12 billion, with some funding from the federal government, and spending $1 billion over four years to repair roads. Labor also promises to bring passenger train connections from Mildura to Maryborough and from Ararat to Dimboola for $51 million.

Further legal reforms include a one-strike bail rule for serious offenders, mandatory electronic monitoring for supervised bail, and a ninety-day deadline from charge to trial for serious violent crimes. The party also plans to build three new select-entry high schools for $150 million and establish an office of research integrity for full transparency on defence-linked research partnerships.