Compare key policies for the 2026 Victorian state election across Labor, Coalition, Greens, and One Nation. Read detailed breakdowns on health, housing, and infrastructure.

The 2026 Victorian state election presents voters with distinct choices among four major political factions, each offering a comprehensive strategy to address the state's pressing economic and social challenges. Leading the contest are Labor's Ben Carroll, Liberal leader Jess Wilson, Greens' Ellen Sandell, and One Nation's Warren Pickering, who have outlined their platforms ranging from healthcare expansion to asset privatization.

This guide provides a detailed comparison of the major promises and policies announced by these parties, covering critical areas such as cost of living, public health, transport infrastructure, and crime prevention. The following analysis breaks down the specific mechanisms each leader proposes to implement their vision for Victoria's future.

Also read Victorian Road Policies: Potholes and EV Charges Lead 2026 Election

Healthcare Expansion and Hospital Funding

Labor has committed $1.17 billion to deliver 100,000 extra elective surgeries in the public system over four years, a move the party claims will slash the public waitlist by half. This investment is accompanied by an additional $195 million to fund 500,000 specialist appointments, ensuring broader access to medical expertise across the state.

Alongside surgical capacity, the party plans to open 20 new public dental clinics providing free check-ups and treatments at a cost of $460 million. The strategy also includes hiring 1,500 new health workers, specifically 750 nurses, while expanding emergency departments across 12 hospitals with a total investment of $1.5 billion.

The Coalition offers a different approach by allocating $1.27 billion to partner with private hospitals to perform 100,000 elective surgeries for public patients. They assert that this arrangement will come at no cost to patients. Furthermore, the Coalition has pledged to build or upgrade eight hospitals for just under $2 billion, including the construction of a new West Gippsland hospital.

Ellen Sandell's Greens have positioned themselves to match Labor's pledge of establishing 20 publicly owned dental clinics. Additionally, the Greens guarantee 24/7 emergency department services in regional areas, aiming to reduce the disparity in care access between metropolitan and rural communities.

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Housing Supply and Land Tax Reforms

Labor intends to increase the land tax threshold to a site value of $300,000 by 2034, reversing a previous government decision. This policy change is estimated to cost $230.1 million in the first four years, providing relief to homeowners while restructuring the state's revenue base.

The Coalition also plans to increase the land tax threshold to $300,000 within five years, but projects a higher cost of $401.5 million in the first four years. Beyond land tax, they aim to increase the payroll tax threshold to $1.12 million by 2028-29 and reduce the metropolitan payroll tax rate to 4.8% by 30-31, at a cost of $666.7 million.

To address housing shortages, the Coalition has announced plans to sell off $1.3 billion in government-owned land to developers. This includes $94 million for the air rights between Richmond station and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, provided the precinct is revitalized. They also plan to review building regulations to ensure unsubdivided homes with extra kitchens remain classified as single houses to encourage multigenerational living.

The Greens are proposing the sale of $1.3 billion in government-owned land to increase housing supply. They aim to fund this initiative by taxing gambling companies and big banks. This revenue will support the development of higher-density apartments near 60 train stations and tram stops, as well as an expansion of the capital city zone to allow for more high-rise development in areas like Collingwood, Fitzroy, and Fishermans Bend.

Asset Recycling and Infrastructure Leases

The Coalition's financial model relies heavily on a $13.6 billion asset recycling program, a figure revealed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office. This strategy involves privatising two sewage plants and selling off state-owned land, renewable energy assets, and the air rights between Richmond train station and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

One Nation's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, has strongly opposed these privatisation efforts, arguing that essential public infrastructure must remain in public hands. Pickering specifically pledged to block Jess Wilson's plan to lease out Melbourne's sewage treatment plants, describing the 90-year lease as privatisation in all but name.

Warren Pickering stated that essential infrastructure built and paid for by generations of Victorians should not be leased for nearly a century. He positioned One Nation as the defender of public assets against what he views as the erosion of state ownership by the major parties.

The Greens have joined the opposition to privatisation, advocating for the retention of public control over critical services. They argue that essential services should be funded through progressive taxation rather than the sale of state assets.

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Crime Prevention and Law Enforcement Powers

One Nation has proposed a significant expansion of police powers, allowing police and protective services officers to stop and search anyone in Victoria without a warrant. This measure would utilise handheld metal detectors to enhance street-level security.

The Liberal and National Coalition has also introduced policies aimed at addressing crime, though their primary focus remains on economic incentives and infrastructure development. Their approach includes regulatory reviews to support housing supply and reduce living costs, which they argue will indirectly improve community safety.

Labor and the Greens have not detailed specific warrantless search powers in their leading promises, focusing instead on expanding healthcare and housing affordability. Their campaigns centre on the belief that social investment is the most effective long-term strategy for public safety.

Costing Methodologies and Verification

It is important to note that not all election promises have been fully costed, and some estimates provided by the parties have not been independently verified. Transparency in financial planning remains a key point of debate among voters and analysts.

Labor and the Coalition's figures were updated following the release of pre-election costings. Labor utilised the Department of Treasury and Finance to assess the cost of its policies, while the Coalition relied on the independent Parliamentary Budget Office for their financial projections.

The Greens have proposed raising $350 million over four years for 10 publicly owned supermarkets by taxing gambling companies and big banks. They argue this model will provide affordable food options while generating revenue for other social initiatives.

The Coalition plans to build 25,600 homes for first home buyers across 20 suburbs in partnership with the federal government. These homes will be sold at market rate, and Labor estimates this initiative will cost the state $499 million, with the first homes expected to be completed in 2027.

One Nation has also proposed legislating the definition of affordable housing as 30% of a tenant's income. They aim to cap rent increases to protect tenants from sudden price hikes, arguing that market forces alone are insufficient to ensure housing affordability.