The Lakes Golf Course in Sydney has been confirmed to host the 2027 Australian PGA Championship, marking the event's return to New South Wales since 1998.

The Lakes Golf Course in Sydney has been officially confirmed as the venue for the 2027 edition of the Australian PGA Championship, according to an announcement made during the tournament's fourth round. The PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman stated that the decision follows the overwhelming success of the current event, which has drawn massive crowds and high praise from golfers. This marks a significant milestone for the sport in New South Wales, bringing the prestigious title back to the state after nearly three decades of absence.

Return to NSW After Nearly 30 Years

The 2027 Australian PGA Championship will take place from November 18 to 21, 2027, at The Lakes Golf Course. This date confirms the tournament's return to New South Wales for the first time since 1998, a gap of almost 30 years. The announcement was made amidst the ongoing final round of the current championship, highlighting the venue's suitability and the strong support from the local community. The event has already seen nearly 50,000 attendees pass through the gates before the final day on Sunday, demonstrating a level of engagement that exceeded initial expectations.

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Weather Delays and Leader Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Play at the Lakes was suspended at 11.21am AEDT due to lightning in the area and is scheduled to resume at 12.50pm AEDT. Despite the interruptions, the sun is now poking through, creating warm conditions with crowds out in force. Germany's Nicolai Von Dellingshausen holds the outright lead at 16 under par, standing three shots ahead of second-place Swede Alex Noren. The field is tightly packed behind the leader, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tom McKibbin tied at 12 under, followed by Australia's Haydn Barron at 11 under.

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Struggles for Open Champion Cam Smith

Open champion Cam Smith is attempting to reset his form after a difficult start to the final round. Smith began with a double-bogey at the first hole, causing him to slide down the leaderboard from third spot on Friday to 21st place at five under. He is now trailing the leader by 11 shots as he looks to salvage a strong finish in his home country. Other notable Australian players like former Masters champion Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee are also in contention, sitting at 9 under and 11 under respectively, adding to the depth of the local challenge.

Promising Future for BMW Australian PGA Championship

CEO Gavin Kirkman expressed pride in confirming the championship's return to NSW, noting that Sydney has proven itself a fantastic home for the BMW Australian PGA Championship. He highlighted that the way golf fans across the state embraced the tournament this week went beyond expectations. The Lakes club and its members have been commended for providing a wonderful welcome to the world's best players. The course has successfully tested the field, ensuring that the event maintains its reputation for high-quality competition and spectator engagement.