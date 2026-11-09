2030 Rugby League World Cup Hosts Announced: US and Pacific Lead Expansion

The International Rugby League confirms the 2030 tournament will be held in the US and Pacific. The US men's team must qualify for the event.

The International Rugby League has officially confirmed that the 2030 Rugby League World Cup will be hosted in North America and the Pacific region for the first time. During announcements made in Sydney on Monday, the governing body revealed the tournament structure and confirmed that the United States national team will not receive an automatic qualification spot despite being a co-host. This decision ensures competitive integrity as the sport expands its global footprint.

Tournament Structure and Team Expansion

The 2030 tournament will utilize a Magic Round format, spreading fixtures across five weekends in alternative cities. Each weekend will feature three group-stage games, followed by a semi-final and the final. The men's competition will expand from ten to twelve teams, while the women's tournament will grow from eight to ten participants. This expansion allows for broader representation and increased commercial opportunities across the host nations.

Also read Rugby League World Cup 2030 to be held in Pacific region with potential US matches

Key locations such as Hawaii, Utah, and California have emerged as early contenders to host fixtures. These regions were selected due to their large Pasifika diasporas, which provide a strong potential fan base and cultural connection to the sport. The geographic spread aims to maximize attendance and engagement across diverse markets within the United States and Pacific islands.

Qualification Rules and Financial Risk

Despite hosting the event, the United States must qualify for the 2030 World Cup through standard competitive pathways. The International Rugby League and the NRL, alongside the Australian Rugby League Commission, have determined that the commercial entities running the tournament should bear the associated financial risks. This arrangement ensures that host nations do not benefit from automatic placement, maintaining the sport's sporting standards.

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Grant, speaking from Sydney, emphasized the capability and professionalism of the NRL in managing such large-scale events. He cited their experience with events in Las Vegas as evidence of their operational excellence. Grant highlighted his twelve-year working relationship with Peter V'landys, noting that V'landys has demonstrated significant impact on the growth and organization of rugby league. These factors contribute to the board's confidence in the partnership.

Future Expansion and Eligibility Changes

While the 2030 World Cup focuses on the US and Pacific, discussions are underway to elevate Tonga and Samoa from tier-two to tier-one nations. Grant stated that a consultation process will be implemented to ensure all stakeholders understand the implications of this elevation. The goal is to avoid unintended consequences while recognizing the competitive strength and global appeal of these Pacific nations within the international rugby league structure.

The International Rugby League has also defended its decision to widen international eligibility rules. Players can now represent a country through the heritage of their great-grandparent, not just their grandparent. Grant argued this change allows talented players who have been sitting on the sidelines to showcase their skills on the international stage. This move aims to increase the depth and competitiveness of national teams globally.

Global Tours and European Aspirations

France is expected to tour the southern hemisphere in 2027 following their recent performances, including a match against Lebanon that was described as a World Cup classic. Although the International Rugby League considered hosting the 2030 tournament in Europe, the decision to go with the US and Pacific was driven by strategic partnerships. However, Grant revealed his aspiration to host the 2034 tournament across both Europe and North America, signaling a long-term global strategy for the sport.