Melanie C says Spice Girls friendships improved with age and group shares parenting advice

Melanie C, 52, is touring Australia with her Melanie C World Tour and says the Spice Girls now have several group chats where they swap parenting advice, with Geri Halliwell giving her key guidance about daughter Scarlett.

Melanie C is visiting Australia this week for her Melanie C World Tour, with a performance in Sydney on Sunday. The 52-year-old singer says her friendships with her Spice Girls bandmates have only improved with age.

The group, made up of Posh, Baby, Scary, Ginger and Sporty, rose to global fame in the 1990s. Melanie says the passage of time has brought more calm and mutual respect among the five women. The lovely thing now is, because we are older, we are just so much more relaxed and respectful of each other, Melanie said on the Good Weekend Talks podcast in a conversation with Courtney Thompson.

Also read What is ball tampering in cricket and why is Australia captivated by it?

She added that in their 20s and even into their 30s there was more infighting because they would get frustrated with each other. But now it is like a lot of peace and everyone is mums, she said. I am waiting for the first Spice Grandma to be honest, and it is definitely going to be Victoria Beckham, is it not? Melanie confirmed the group does not have just one group chat but a few, each used for different things.

Advertisement

Spice Girls Friendship Advice

She also said some of the best parenting advice she has ever received came from Geri Halliwell. Geri said to me, when Scarlett is a teenager, she will need you even more than she needs you when she is a toddler, Melanie said. And I was thinking, no way, your babies need you, right? Your babies need you.

But oh my gosh, she was so right. Melanie has one daughter, 17-year-old Scarlett. The singer said she has been reflecting on the person she was when she rose to fame with the Spice Girls and who she is today as she enters a new phase of her life and career in her 50s.

We get really bombarded with who we should be, you know, what everybody's expectation of us are, and I think it can just wobble your core, she said. And the thing for me, which really changed everything, is literally realising I did not have to look outside myself to be who I am. It is all very much rooted and there.

Melanie C On Self Confidence

She added that people who have known you since you were a kid, such as family and the friends you grew up with at school, can remind you that you are brilliant. Who you were when you were 10 years old is who you are when you are 50 years old, she said. On the podcast, Melanie also reflected on the pressure she faced during the height of Spice mania.

Advertisement

She spoke about why she feels more confident in her own skin in her 50s than ever before and the joy of getting behind the DJ decks. Melanie C met her future husband on a celebrity dating app and has said she reckons she hit the jackpot. The Spice Girls were pictured together in 1997 at the height of their global success. The group, originally formed in the 1990s, became one of the most famous girl groups in the world.

Their friendships have remained strong, and Melanie said the bond they share now feels different from the early years of their career. She said the relaxed nature of their current relationship comes from growing older and sharing similar life experiences. All five members are now mothers, which has given them common ground and new topics to discuss, including parenting. Melanie said the group chats are used for different purposes, though she did not give further details.

Melanie C World Tour Australia

She described the friendships as being in a good place and said the mutual respect between them has grown over time. Looking ahead, Melanie joked about the next generation of the group. She said she is waiting for the first Spice Grandma and predicted it will be Victoria Beckham. The Melanie C World Tour is bringing her to Australia this week.

She is scheduled to perform in Sydney on Sunday as part of the tour.