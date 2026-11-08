Bowen and Kurum Push Electrification at COP31 as World Overshoots 1.5 Degrees

Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Turkish Climate Minister Murat Kurum will urge more than 190 nations at COP31 to ramp up electrification instead of focusing on fossil fuels, with IEA chief Fatih Birol backing the plan as the world acknowledges it will overshoot the 1.5-degree target.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen will arrive in Turkey to run the United Nations climate talks, the world's most complicated annual diplomatic showdown, with a detailed plan and a powerful ally.

Ministers Urge Rapid Renewable Electrification

In the hopes of sidestepping a bitter fight, Bowen and conference president Turkish Climate Minister Murat Kurum will call on more than 190 nations at COP31 to rapidly ramp up electrification rather than focus on fossil fuels. Championing their cause will be Dr Fatih Birol, the chief of the International Energy Agency, a man known well to most of the world's leaders and twice named by Time as one of the 100 most powerful people on earth.

Also read Chris Bowen Leads COP31 Amid Urgent Climate Warnings

Despite the controversy Bowen has attracted in Australia in prosecuting the case for renewables, Birol says Bowen is the right man for the task ahead. Birol, famous for a laser focus on data and deft diplomacy, said oil and gas companies may have misjudged the market. He is an intelligent man with a lot of integrity, Birol said. I have been working shoulder to shoulder with him.

Chris is the best man, in my view, to run these negotiations. Maybe. But Bowen could still be walking into a diplomatic bandsaw. He wrestled the role of chair of negotiations from Turkey when Australia lost its bid to host this year's talks, but his leadership role could not be coming at a more fraught moment.

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In September, the United Nations finally acknowledged that the world had missed its chance to hold warming to 1.5 degrees. Now the UN's most optimistic scenario sees warming crash through 1.5 degrees by the end of the decade, warm to 1.8 degrees later this century and before, if we are lucky, we are able to force down emissions and stabilise the climate over centuries to come.

This is by no means an acceptable or preferred pathway; it is simply the best remaining option, said the report, in uncharacteristically blunt language for a UN scientific report. Avoiding every additional fraction of a degree of global warming and reducing the time in overshoot decreases risks and damages and increases the chances of bringing temperatures back down. The horrific implications of this global failure will overshadow the coming talks.

First Cop To Confirm Overshoot Of Target

This is the first COP where it is clear beyond reasonable doubt that the world will overshoot the 1.5-degree target, Kurum said this week. We will not look away, and we will not lower our ambition. The 1.5-degree target remains our compass, and our duty is to do everything in our power to return to it. In Antalya, we must start to respond to the new realities of overshoot.

But well before the UN acknowledged the truth, the COP process was faltering. The United States has entirely abandoned it. At the last meeting in Brazil it became clear that trust between developing and wealthy nations, which have for years failed to deliver promised climate finance, has withered.

The consensus that emerged from the COP in Glasgow, where major oil producers declared themselves to be in transition to rebirth as integrated energy companies, collapsed when it became clear that the Trump administration would punish companies it suspected of what it called wokism. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the US and Israeli attack on Iran, the world became desperate for any energy and fossil fuel extraction, and the profits of energy companies that had abandoned their climate pieties surged.

Resentment has grown among some climate activists, and sceptics for that matter, about the sheer scale of the event. How many people were at the last COP; 70,000, 80,000 people? one former UN staffer asked last month. I can't get my head around why that many people need to be there. I call them climate narcissists.

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They show up to do a LinkedIn post or an Instagram post. Do they actually need to be there?

Meanwhile, the fossil fuel industry has taken to using the COP as something like a trade fair, sending its lobbyists along to stall negotiations and its executives to cut deals. One in 25 of those who attended the Brazil meeting worked for the fossil fuel industry. Across the world, and in Australia, growing right-wing populist movements began demanding the scrapping of climate targets, wrongly blaming them for surging energy crises and aping the language of Trump's MAGA movement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Turkey's Environment and Climate Change Minister and COP31 president Murat Kurum at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Nadi, Fiji, last month. In this context, as COP preparations began in Ankara and Canberra this year, it became clear that the talks could fail spectacularly.

Since the Paris accord itself was signed in 2016, the annual COP meetings, the conference of the parties to the Paris treaty, have been grinding diplomatic wrestling matches over frameworks and rule books, finance mechanisms and pledges. This process has seen achievements, but the COP meetings that have been welcomed as successes, conferring diplomatic prestige on their hosts, have been those where broader agreements are forged alongside the diplomatic grunt work.

Global Nations Seek Consensus On Fossil Fuels

In Glasgow, coal was targeted explicitly for the first time. In Dubai, this was broadened again with an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. So what would be this year's signal achievement? What could more than 190 nations with wildly different interests and capacities possibly agree on that would advance the climate effort?

Bowen and Kurum turned to Birol. Birol, who is based in Paris at the IEA headquarters but is Turkish, might seem an odd climate champion. After training as an economist, he worked for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Nations, an oil cartel, before moving on to the International Energy Agency, the international body designed to provide member nations advice on keeping fossil fuels flowing freely.

Iea Chief Advocates For Necessary Energy Transition

In his decade leading the IEA, he has used his organisation's massive capacity to analyse global energy markets and its authority to make the case that the transition to renewables is both possible and necessary.