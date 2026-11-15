350000 Protest in Prague Against Czech Media Funding Plan

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Prague to defend Czech public broadcasters from a government proposal to replace license fees with state budget funding.

An estimated 350,000 people gathered in Prague on Sunday to demonstrate against the Czech government's plan to abolish mandatory television and radio license fees. Protesters took to the streets to defend the financial independence of Czech public broadcasters, arguing that shifting funding to the state budget would undermine media freedom. The massive rally at Letná Plain marked one of the largest public demonstrations in the nation's recent history.

Mass Rally Defends Public Media Independence

The demonstration at Letná Plain, a large park overlooking the historic center of Prague, drew crowds from across the country. Organizers from the activist group Million Moments for Democracy stated that the turnout represented a significant rebuke to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his coalition. Many attendees wore distinctive pointed hats fashioned from folded newspapers, a symbolic tribute to a beloved animated character who has introduced Czech Television's nightly children's bedtime stories for decades.

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Mikuláš Minář, the lead organizer from Million Moments for Democracy, described the event as extraordinary and emphasized the depth of public opposition. He asserted that the government's attempt to restructure broadcasting finances ignored expert opinion and treated democratic institutions as private property. The rally served as a direct challenge to the political authority of Babiš, who returned to power last year leading a coalition of populist, hard-right nationalist, and Eurosceptic parties.

Government Proposes 15% Budget Cut and Funding Shift

At the heart of the dispute is a legislative proposal to scrap the mandatory annual license fee, which currently costs 205 koruna, or approximately £7, per month. Under the new system, Czechia's public broadcasters, including Czech TV and Czech Radio, would be funded entirely through the state budget. Critics argue this change would reduce annual budgets by roughly 15% and increase ministerial leverage over newsroom operations and editorial decisions.

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Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has firmly rejected accusations that the government intends to censor or control the press. In a recent opinion piece, he listed what he termed the seven lies being spread by the opposition regarding the license fees. Babiš described the criticism from experts and journalists as hysterical outbursts and declared under no circumstances would his administration interfere in the editorial work of public media outlets.

International Media Groups Condemn the Proposal

The proposed restructuring has drawn sharp condemnation from major international media organizations. The European Broadcasting Union, the European Federation of Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, and the International Press Institute have all publicly criticized the government's media plan. These groups view the move as a dangerous precedent for press freedom in the region, comparing it to controversial measures taken by other leaders in Eastern Europe.

Opponents of the policy claim the plan follows the example of other authoritarian-leaning moves in neighboring countries. They argue that removing the direct payment link between citizens and broadcasters removes a key safeguard against political interference. The controversy has intensified weeks after staff at Czech TV and Czech Radio went on strike, protesting potential threats to their institutional autonomy and funding stability.

Political Fallout and Broader Democratic Concerns

For Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the massive turnout in Prague represents a significant political challenge. His administration faces mounting pressure to justify its financial reforms against a backdrop of widespread public distrust. The rally highlighted deep divisions within Czech society regarding the role of state media in a democratic system and the extent of executive power over information flows.

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The event also underscored the resilience of civil society groups like Million Moments for Democracy, which have organized numerous protests since the government took office. Activists stated that the authorities clearly needed to see the level of opposition to their media policies. The demonstration concluded as a clear signal that hundreds of thousands of Czechs remain united in their defense of independent journalism and free broadcasting standards.