Australian data centre firm Firmus is burning about $450,000 a day in debt interest after its $44 billion listing failed, and the return of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang may be its best hope.

Firmus, Australia's most ambitious data centre company, is running out of time. Its plan to list on the Australian stock exchange at a valuation of about $44 billion collapsed after investors balked at the price.

Debts are now piling up at roughly $US300,000, or $450,000, a day, while revenue remains scarce. The company's financials, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for 2026, show a $US38 million loss on revenue of $US51 million. That is tiny compared with its ambitions and the debts it has taken on. The founders are playing for everything: billionaire status or bust.

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Firmus Enters Neocloud Sector

Firmus sits in the so-called neocloud sector, alongside the Australian-led, UK-based Nscale and the Australian-American Sharon. AI. Neoclouds stock large buildings with mostly Nvidia chips and rent the computing power to AI model developers. They carry the risk of raising loans, winning permits for controversial data centres, and securing enough power and water.

If the AI boom is a gold rush, the neocloud operators are wildcat miners racing west for fortune. When things fall out of sync, risk quickly becomes reality. Firmus has committed to buy $US8.3 billion of AI chips and borrowed $US1.2 billion from a syndicate led by global fund manager Blackstone at an interest rate of about 9 per cent. Back-of-the-envelope maths suggests the company is racking up interest of about $US295,000 every day.

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The same financials, which include some developments after the financial year ended on June 30 but are not a perfect picture of its current position, show contracts with big AI companies worth billions. In the 12-month period covered, Firmus said it signed deals worth $US19.4 billion over five years. That tsunami of money depends on getting its data centres up and running, which will require much more funding.

For now, annual revenue is running at about 1 per cent of what it hopes to receive in the future. Its debts, by contrast, are real. Co-founder Oliver Curtis, his cousin and co-founder Tim Rosenfield, and mining executive father Nick Curtis have pledged all their shares as security for Firmus' loans. They could become a billionaire dynasty, or end up with no stake in the business they built.

Firmus has a buffer. Between September 2025 and May 2026, it raised about $US933 million from investors by selling shares. It had hoped its sharemarket listing would raise another $US5.5 billion. That money is absent, and the shares it has issued come with strings attached.

Investor Bonus Shares and Loans

Because there will be no listing by November 30, investors will get bonus shares equal to 5 per cent of their holdings. If there is no listing in the next six months, they will receive another 15 per cent bonus. The company has also guaranteed investors returns, which could mean giving them yet more shares. If Firmus does not go public within five years, investors can demand their money back.

At five years and six months, they can do so with substantial interest. The company is on the clock. Had Firmus gone public, it would have endured a torrid time: peers Iren and Sharon. AI are both down more than 70 per cent over the last six months.

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With public markets closed, Firmus has told backers it is seeking funding from private markets. The Australian Financial Review reported in late November that the company and its bankers had taken prospective lenders to Indonesia, where it hopes to build a data centre, as part of an effort to raise $US3 billion. Nvidia is Firmus' major chip supplier, financial backer, committing to buy computing power if no one else does, and shareholder with a roughly 7 per cent stake.

Nvidia Leadership Uncertainty

Its success or failure will be key to Firmus' fate. When Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12 because of his affairs with staff and a customer, who was also allegedly passing information to the Chinese government, Elon Musk wrote on X: Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.

Firmus may well have been among them. On November 23, after pressure from technology industry leaders and US President Donald Trump, Huang returned to Nvidia. No funding deals have been announced, but his return could be the boon Firmus requires. Its founders have met with the Nvidia chief executive multiple times.

Before his ouster, Huang was already souring on the neoclouds, telling their executives at a conference in October that they were renting chip capacity too cheaply. I don't even need you guys. I could just give all this capacity to Elon. Elon wants it, he said.

US Restricts Chip Shipments

Musk's companies are investing heavily in AI. Instead of funding neoclouds directly, Nvidia has been urging cloud companies to demand pre-payments from customers to fund data centre development. Firmus, which declined to comment, is yet to announce any such deals. Worse news emerged for Firmus on Thursday.

Under the Trump administration, the United States had taken a haphazard approach to stopping China from accessing advanced AI chips, but it has now suspended shipments of its chips to four Southeast Asian nations in response. Those countries include Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, where Firmus hopes to build.