5 Per Cent Deposit Scheme Borrowers in Softening Industries Fall Behind on Mortgages

Equifax data shows first home buyers in softening industries using the 5 per cent deposit scheme are more likely to fall behind on repayments.

First home buyers who used the 5 per cent deposit scheme and work in industries exposed to a softening economy are more likely to be falling behind on their mortgage repayments than those in more resilient professions. An analysis of data by consumer credit agency Equifax shows that the gap is widening as the 5 per cent deposit scheme continues to put buyers into the market with small deposits.

Equifax chief solutions officer Kevin James described a market that is splitting in two. The arrears data points to pockets of stress emerging after five increases to the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate this year, even though most Australian households remain up to date or ahead on their repayments.

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Arrears Are Higher in Exposed Industries

Among first home owners with small deposits who work in retail, wholesale, manufacturing, the arts, accommodation and real estate, the share of loans in arrears is higher than among those working in finance, education and health. The difference is stark at the top end of delinquency measures.

Almost 0.6 per cent of first home owners using the scheme and working in administration and other services are 30-plus days past due on their loan repayments. For workers in finance and education, the figure was closer to 0.2 per cent, according to the same Equifax analysis.

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Borrowers in exposed industries also carried smaller loans on average. They typically borrowed $648,000, compared with an average of $731,000 for borrowers in resilient industries. Smaller loans did not translate into a lower risk of falling behind, which is why the arrears gap has drawn attention from lenders and analysts.

Why Experts Say the Split Is Emerging

James said it was the first time a 'K-shaped' market had appeared for first home buyers, dividing those who used the 5 per cent scheme into higher and lower risk groups. He said a rise in interest rates, more expensive petrol prices and a higher cost of living were hitting those who earned less the hardest.

AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver said the focus on first home buyers who used the 5 per cent deposit scheme was linked to the latest rate rise in November, the fifth this year. Oliver said the group is often lumped together because scheme users face a greater risk of negative equity.

Oliver explained that banks typically require a 20 per cent deposit because it covers a fall in house prices of up to 20 per cent. Buyers using the 5 per cent scheme have a much thinner buffer, which leaves them more exposed when values fall.

James added that many buyers had used the 5 per cent deposit scheme to enter the market earlier, while people looking to buy were now holding back from applying for a loan. He said the number of enquiries had dropped since May quite heavily, and he argued that affordability has become the main constraint because higher interest rates mean people cannot borrow as much as they once could.

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Mortgage Shrinkage and Rising Hardship Ahead

The biggest drop in mortgage size was recorded in the New South Wales suburb of Manly, where borrowers using the scheme borrowed 18.7 per cent less, or $249,000 less. In Richmond-Windsor, loan sizes fell 17 per cent, or $145,000, while in Victoria the biggest drop was in Stonnington East, where loan sizes fell 10.8 per cent, or $86,000.

Overall mortgage demand fell 16.6 per cent compared with October last year, while mortgage hardship rose by 3.34 per cent compared with the June quarter. James said he expected to see more first home buyers seeking assistance from banks, including financial hardship services, to get by.

Home values have dropped 8.2 per cent across the five capital cities this year, according to Cotality data. Nationally, values are down 6.7 per cent since the peak. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecasts that values could fall at least 14 per cent from peak to trough across Australia, while AMP tips a 15 per cent peak to trough fall.

Oliver said that while risk exists across the board for first home buyers who used the 5 per cent scheme, those who borrowed after the scheme was expanded in October last year face the greatest risk of mortgage stress and negative equity. He said many buyers who entered earlier have seen their home values move far beyond 5 per cent, so despite recent price drops they remain ahead.