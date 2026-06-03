5-year-old girl dies in Thornlie crash as schoolgirl, 15, fights for life after being hit by car in Malaga

A 5-year-old girl has died in a car crash in Thornlie, a suburb in Perth, while a 15-year-old schoolgirl fights for her life in Royal Perth Hospital after being struck by a car in Malaga.

A 5-year-old girl has died in a car crash in Thornlie , a suburb in Perth, while a 15-year-old schoolgirl fights for her life in Royal Perth Hospital after being struck by a car in Malaga .

The incident occurred at the intersection of Boardman Rd and Garden St in Thornlie, where a car collided with another vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries. The 5-year-old girl was rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The adult and another child involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed temporarily due to the serious incident, causing motorists to be diverted from the area.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old schoolgirl was struck by a car while stepping off a bus in Malaga, in Perth's northern suburbs. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 5:20 pm when the girl was crossing Beach Rd in front of her friends and onlookers. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been laid yet.

The community is in shock following these tragic incidents, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the accidents. The 15-year-old schoolgirl remains in a critical condition at Royal Perth Hospital, and her family and friends are holding out hope for her recovery. The investigation into the incidents is ongoing, and the public is being urged to come forward with any information that may assist the police in their inquiry.

The community is rallying around the families of the victims, offering support and condolences in these difficult times. The road safety in Perth has become a major concern following these incidents, and authorities are working to ensure that such accidents do not happen in the future. The police are urging motorists to be more vigilant and cautious while driving, especially in school zones and areas with high pedestrian traffic.

The community is coming together to demand better road safety measures and to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future. The police are working closely with the community to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone, and the public is being urged to report any concerns or issues related to road safety. The investigation into the incidents is ongoing, and the public will be updated on any developments.

The community is in shock, and the families of the victims are seeking justice and closure in these difficult times. The road safety in Perth has become a major concern, and authorities are working to ensure that such accidents do not happen in the future. The police are urging motorists to be more vigilant and cautious while driving, especially in school zones and areas with high pedestrian traffic.

The community is coming together to demand better road safety measures and to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future. The police are working closely with the community to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone, and the public is being urged to report any concerns or issues related to road safety. The investigation into the incidents is ongoing, and the public will be updated on any developments.

The community is in shock, and the families of the victims are seeking justice and closure in these difficult times. The road safety in Perth has become a major concern, and authorities are working to ensure that such accidents do not happen in the future. The police are urging motorists to be more vigilant and cautious while driving, especially in school zones and areas with high pedestrian traffic.

The community is coming together to demand better road safety measures and to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future





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Car Crash Thornlie Malaga Road Safety Investigation

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