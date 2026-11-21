A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lospalos, East Timor, shaking homes in Darwin and prompting over 1,600 felt reports. Residents described strong shaking.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck north-east of Lospalos in East Timor on Saturday, shaking homes across Darwin and the Top End. The quake hit around 7:15pm and was stronger than the usual tremors felt in the region.

The US Geological Survey reported the epicentre was 103 kilometres north-east of Lospalos at a depth of 143 kilometres. Geoscience Australia also recorded it at 6.8 magnitude and received over 1,600 reports from people who felt the tremor. Darwin is regularly shaken by quakes occurring near Indonesia and East Timor to the north, but residents said this one stood out. Many took to social media to describe the shaking and their reactions.

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Darwin Residents Describe Strong Shaking

Shania Rose said everything was shaking, including cupboard doors, and that her dog was freaking out. Her account was one of many from the Northern Territory capital and surrounding areas. Cami Vilanova, who lives in the Darwin suburb of Bayview, said it was the strongest earthquake she had felt in the city. We could hear the walls and ceiling moving, she said.

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People reported the quake well inland in Katherine, about 320 kilometres south-east of the Northern Territory capital. This shows the wide reach of the shaking beyond Darwin. Susan Bligh of Eva Valley, about 110 kilometres south of Darwin, said she was sitting on her couch when it started jumping around. When I put my feet down on the floor, even the concrete floor felt as though it was moving, she said.

Geological Context and Ongoing Monitoring

The ceiling fans were swinging around. Darwin had felt a lighter shaking just days earlier from a separate 6.6-magnitude quake. That earlier earthquake originated in the Banda Sea, about 700 kilometres north of Darwin, highlighting the variability of seismic impacts. The Top End remains in a geologically active zone due to its proximity to tectonic plate boundaries.

The region frequently experiences tremors from distant sources, but this event was stronger than usual. The US Geological Survey continues to track seismic data to assess any potential aftershocks or further geological developments in the East Timor area. Authorities and residents remain vigilant after the significant 6.8 magnitude event.