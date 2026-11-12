NAB to repay 66,000 workers $169 million after underpaying staff $127 million over 14 years

National Australia Bank has conceded it underpaid 66,000 workers by $127 million over 14 years. It will repay $169 million including superannuation and interest, plus a $2 million contrition payment to the Fair Work Ombudsman.

National Australia Bank has formally conceded it underpaid 66,000 workers by $127 million over 14 years. Some workers are owed more than $87,000 each. The bank will repay a total of $169 million to staff, including superannuation and interest.

NAB will also make a $2 million contrition payment to the Fair Work Ombudsman. This payment effectively settles the legal side of the issue. The bank first reported the problems to the regulator in 2019. The Fair Work Ombudsman said the underpayments stemmed from NAB's failures to check it was paying staff at least the legal industry minimum under its pay deal.

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NAB Wage Underpayment Failures

The bank also failed to track staff hours and to correctly apply entitlements such as penalty rates. NAB failed to fully fix the issues after reporting them in 2019. The problems continued until this year. Ombudsman Anna Booth said the case highlighted serious, long-running problems that can arise when an employer fails to coordinate key business functions.

Booth listed payroll, industrial relations, technology, risk management, audit and legal as areas that must work together to meet workplace obligations. She said NAB's underpayments showed what can go wrong when those functions are not aligned. NAB said it is working to find and repay all affected staff. The bank said it would invest in improving HR and payroll systems to stop another issue from happening.

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An external auditor hired by the bank will check that work. NAB HR chief Sarah White said the bank takes its payroll obligations extremely seriously. She described the underpayments as a basic element in employing people. White said she sincerely apologises for the unintended errors.

White added that NAB has and will continue to remediate anyone who has been impacted. The bank made $6.1 billion in profit on $22 billion in revenue last financial year. The scale of the repayment makes it one of the largest wage underpayment cases involving an Australian bank. NAB is one of the big four banks and has faced scrutiny over its employment practices.

Fair Work Ombudsman Response

The Fair Work Ombudsman confirmed the issues involved failures to track hours and apply penalty rates correctly. The regulator said the bank did not fully resolve the problems for several years. The underpayments affected 66,000 current and former workers over 14 years. Individual amounts owed vary, with some staff owed more than $87,000 each.

The total repayment including superannuation and interest is $169 million. The $2 million contrition payment is separate from the money returned to workers. It is intended to settle the legal side of the matter with the regulator. NAB has not said whether any further penalties will apply.

The bank said its remediation work will be reviewed by an external auditor. NAB also said it would improve HR and payroll systems to prevent similar failures. The bank has urged affected staff to come forward. The Fair Work Ombudsman said employers must coordinate payroll, industrial relations, technology, risk management, audit and legal functions.

Booth said the NAB case shows the serious consequences of failing to do so. NAB's profit and revenue figures were confirmed in its latest financial results. The bank made $6.1 billion in profit on $22 billion in revenue last financial year. That compares with the $169 million it will repay to workers.

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Apologies And Remediation Plans

The bank said it sincerely apologises for the errors. NAB said it has and will continue to remediate anyone impacted. The Fair Work Ombudsman welcomed the bank's commitment to repay staff. The case is the latest in a series of large-scale underpayment scandals in Australia.

NAB first reported the issues in 2019 but failed to fully fix them. The problems continued until this year. The ombudsman said the failures spanned payroll, industrial relations, technology, risk management, audit and legal functions. Booth said NAB's underpayments highlight the serious, long-running problems that can arise.

She said employers must meet their workplace obligations. NAB said it takes its payroll obligations extremely seriously. White said the bank sincerely apologises for the unintended errors. She said NAB has and will continue to remediate anyone who has been impacted.

The bank will invest in improving HR and payroll systems. An external auditor hired by the bank will check that work. NAB said it is working to find and repay all affected staff. The Fair Work Ombudsman said the issues stemmed from NAB's failures to check it was paying staff at least the legal industry minimum.

Financial Impact And Repayments

The bank also failed to track staff hours and correctly apply entitlements such as penalty rates. NAB made $6.1 billion in profit on $22 billion in revenue last financial year. The bank will repay $169 million to staff, including superannuation and interest. Some workers are owed more than $87,000 each.

The bank first reported the issues to the regulator in 2019. It failed to fully fix them and the problems continued until this year. NAB will make a $2 million contrition payment to the Fair Work Ombudsman. The ombudsman said NAB's underpayments highlight the serious, long-running problems that can arise when an employer fails to coordinate key business functions.

Those functions include payroll, industrial relations, technology, risk management, audit and legal. NAB said it would invest in improving HR and payroll systems to stop another issue happening. The bank said the work will then be checked by an external auditor hired by the bank. NAB said it is working to find and repay all affected staff.