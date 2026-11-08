First 6G phones expected around 2030 as Australia debates spectrum allocation

The first 6G phones are due around 2030, but the fight over spectrum that will determine coverage in cities and regional Australia has already begun, with carriers, regulators and consumer groups divided over cost, capacity and satellite backup.

The first 6G phones are expected to arrive around 2030, and the battle over the airwaves that will carry them has already begun in Australia.

More than half the phones in Australian pockets are now on 5G plans, and most of their users use them to stream the footy and send photos of the kids, much as they did on 4G. Matti Latva-aho, founder of the world's first 6G research programme at the University of Oulu in northern Finland, has a blunt verdict on what 5G delivered. He says that for consumers, data transfer speeds are somewhat faster than in 4G, but that is kind of it.

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Today's technology has arguably failed to live up to expectations, both for consumers who were promised the future and for telcos banking on lucrative new revenue streams. At the same university, radio engineering professor Marko Leinonen showed an early 5G radio head built for 28-gigahertz spectrum. It was made for millimetre-wave 5G, the ultra-fast but short-range version that carriers in the US, South Korea and Japan rolled out first.

The signal barely travelled, so it needed far more towers than carriers built, and customers never trusted the coverage. Leinonen says those were not gold mines. Australia bought into the same idea. Carriers paid for similar spectrum at auction in 2021.

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Australia Draws Battle Lines For 6G Spectrum

The Australian Communications and Media Authority, which ran the sale, now finds rollout of those networks has been more limited and gradual than expected, here and overseas. Long before anyone can buy a 6G phone, the battle lines are already being drawn. The ACMA and the federal government must decide how much spectrum carriers can receive, what it will cost them and whether regional Australia is outsourced to offshore satellites.

As consumer group Australian Communications Action Network notes, these decisions will shape Australian connectivity well into the 2040s. The carriers say they have learned from the 5G experience. Optus chief technology officer Sri Amirthalingam says the biggest lesson from 5G is that customers do not adopt a new technology because the industry gives it a new number. They adopt it when it makes something they care about materially better.

Giovanni Chiarelli, his counterpart at TPG Telecom, which runs Vodafone, recalls that there was a lot of science fiction around 5G. TPG treated it instead as a way to make its network faster and less congested, which is where most customers felt the difference, he said. Each new network generation has let carriers carry far more traffic without earning them much more from customers, according to independent telecommunications analyst Paul Budde.

Telsyte senior analyst Alvin Lee said most people were already happy with 4G. Budde said there was no reason to delay buying a 5G phone. ACCAN chief executive Carol Bennett concurs that any device spruiked as 6G-ready any time soon is just marketing spin. 6G will run on new frequencies just above those used by home Wi-Fi, and is designed with artificial intelligence built in.

6G Technology Aims To Sense And Predict Traffic

Instead of reacting to congestion, the 6G network is meant to see it coming and reroute traffic before users notice, handing phones over to satellites where the towers run out. The main benefit carriers point to is capacity: a network that keeps working even when tens of thousands of people pull out their phones at a stadium or a train station.

Its newest feature is sensing, which uses the radio signals a network sends out to detect what is happening around it. Carriers pitch it for spotting floods and bushfires. The same technology can also track people. Telstra technology executive Channa Seneviratne said 6G could let the network observe the movement of people, traffic and eventually drones.

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Ming Ding, who leads CSIRO's privacy technology group, said 6G could sense people without them necessarily using the network, creating risks of continuous monitoring without people's knowledge. Spectrum, the band of radio frequencies a network uses, works like lanes on a motorway: the more lanes a carrier holds, the more traffic it can carry before things slow down. The three carriers say they each need a 200-megahertz block to launch competitive 6G networks from 2029. That is 600MHz in all.

The ACMA has set aside up to 515MHz. Without more spectrum on offer, at least one carrier would start with less. Luke Coleman, chief executive of the Australian Telecommunications Alliance, the industry's peak body, wants the band combined with the neighbouring lower 7GHz band and sold off in a single auction. The ACMA plans to release a consultation paper on how it will license the band by the end of this year.

Spectrum Costs Impact Carrier 6G Investment Plans

Keeping the spectrum they already hold will cost Telstra, Optus and TPG about $6.8 billion over six years, according to an independent report commissioned by the ACMA. Lee said that bill will impact how much they invest in 6G, and TPG's Chiarelli said every dollar spent on spectrum is a dollar not spent building networks. Bennett said the ACMA renewed those licences rather than auctioning them, and attached no requirement to cover particular areas.

Amirthalingam has made the carriers' side of the argument: much of the global thinking about 6G assumes dense, lucrative cities, and Australia has neither the density nor, in the bush, the revenue. The industry's answer for regional Australia is the 600MHz band used by free-to-air TV. Low-frequency signals travel further and get through walls more easily, so the band could carry 6G across the bush and improve coverage indoors.

Coleman calls it the next digital dividend and wants licences issued from 2032, with TV kept available through other technology. The federal government is consulting on the future of free-to-air TV until November 26. Nine, the owner of this masthead, is a free-to-air broadcaster. Even if the carriers secure those low-frequency TV bands, consumer advocates fear the bush will be treated as an afterthought.

Left to commercial logic, the concerns remain that regional areas could be left behind while the cities get the first and best 6G service.