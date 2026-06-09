7.8 Magnitude Quake Kills 35, Triggers Tsunami Alerts in Philippines

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least 35 people and leaving 12 missing. The disaster triggered a one-metre tsunami and widespread coastal alerts across the Pacific. Rescue efforts continue amid collapsed buildings in General Santos City, where power and water remain cut for hundreds of thousands. President Marcos has pledged national assistance to the affected Mindanao region.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning, June 8, 2026, with its epicenter near General Santos City on Mindanao Island.

The disaster has resulted in at least 35 confirmed fatalities and left 12 people missing, as rescue teams work tirelessly to search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed structures. The quake also triggered a one-metre tsunami, leading to coastal warnings across the Pacific region, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan, though these were later lifted after only minor waves and strong currents were observed in areas like Indonesia's Sulawesi Island.

The hardest-hit area, General Santos City, is home to approximately 700,000 residents, many of whom continue to suffer from essential service disruptions, including a complete lack of water and electricity more than 24 hours after the initial tremors. Rescue operations are focused on the debris of collapsed buildings near the epicentre, where grave concerns persist for the missing individuals.

Heart-wrenching personal accounts have emerged, such as that of Deoslinda Deluvio, a mother awaiting news of her son trapped in a collapsed supermarket. She relayed a message from rescuers indicating no heartbeat was detected, leaving her in a state of painful uncertainty. The majority of fatalities have been attributed to a landslide in Sarangani Province, underscoring the compound risks of seismic events in mountainous regions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged national government assistance, vowing not to leave Mindanao behind in the emergency response. The timing of the earthquake, at 7:30 a.m. on a school day, proved tragically significant. At an elementary school located at the epicentre, children were settling into their first day back after holidays. Fortunately, many were outside before class began, a circumstance described by aid workers as potentially protective.

Nonetheless, the event has compounded trauma for communities already accustomed to seismic activity; since 2019, the region has experienced numerous quakes, with some locals noting this was among the strongest they have felt. Witnesses reported buildings swaying and cracking, prompting panicked evacuations into streets. One widely circulated video captured the collapse of a Jollibee fast-food branch onto a sidewalk, narrowly missing horrified onlookers.

Elizabeth Delgado of World Vision Philippines compared the duration and intensity of the shaking to a major quake from the previous October, describing relentless aftershocks that have numbered nearly 1,000 in the past year alone. Teachers like Elizabeth Joy Serrano Quijano faced dual anxieties, trying to ensure safety at home while worrying about children in schools, all while navigating hazards like falling coconut trees.

The Philippines, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, remains highly vulnerable to such disasters, highlighting ongoing challenges in preparedness and resilience.





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