7You launches massive Ninja kitchen gadget giveaway, featuring $349 Ice Cream Maker and more

Australian residents can enter for free to win a range of Ninja kitchen appliances, including the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, a multifunctional air‑fry toaster, a high‑performance blender, and an all‑in‑one coffee system. Entries close on June 22, 2026, with winners announced via Instagram or Facebook direct messages.

7You is rolling out a massive giveaway featuring a line‑up of top‑rated kitchen appliances from Ninja, highlighted by the much‑talked‑about Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker priced at $349.99.

The promotion, reviewed by the 7NEWS editorial team, offers Australian residents the chance to win a selection of high‑performance gadgets that can transform everyday cooking tasks. The Ice Cream Maker, for example, lets users create healthier frozen desserts, from soft‑serve ice cream to sorbets and milkshakes, with a single button press, delivering professional‑grade results without the need for an ice‑cream shop.

Other items in the prize pool include a multifunctional air‑fry‑toaster that can air‑fry, crisp, roast, bake, proof, re‑crisp, and dehydrate, a versatile blender capable of silky smoothies, perfectly pureed soups, and chunky salsas, and an all‑in‑one coffee system that combines espresso, cold‑brew, and filter coffee in a compact, premium‑looking unit that saves valuable countertop space. For those who have struggled with cumbersome espresso machines or long‑wait cold‑brew processes, this coffee maker promises a streamlined solution that fits neatly into modern kitchens.

Additionally, a specialised cocktail maker promises bar‑quality frozen drinks without the mess of ice or blenders, turning any favourite liquid into smooth, icy perfection for entertaining at home





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Ninja Giveaway Kitchen Appliances Ice Cream Maker Australian Contest Home Cooking

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