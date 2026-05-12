80 Percent of Jewish Women in Australia Have Experienced Antisemitism in Past Two Years, Royal Commission Hears

The research from the National Council of Jewish Women of Australia has been released amid the royal commission into antisemitism. About 80 per cent of Jewish women in Australia have experienced antisemitism personally or against an immediate family member in the past two years, a royal commission sparked by the Bondi terror attack has heard. The survey was conducted between July 2025 and February 2026.

Shirley Leader told the royal commission of the research from the National Council of Jewish Women of Australia . About 80 per cent of Jewish women in Australia have experienced antisemitism personally or against an immediate family member in the past two years.

The survey found 20 per cent of respondents or their relatives had experienced physical violence or verbal abuse, and 69 per cent said they had been called genocidal because they self-identified as Jewish, Israeli or Zionist. Shirley Leader, the vice president of the council, presented the survey results to the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion on Tuesday. The report was released amid the royal commission into antisemitism sparked by the Bondi terror attack





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