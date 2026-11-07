MONA opens Phrontisterion library with 30,000 books and no Dewey Decimal System

The Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart has opened a subterranean library called the Phrontisterion, which cost over $100 million and holds 30,000 books arranged without a traditional system. It also houses a rare 1623 First Folio of Shakespeare, one of only two in Australia.

The Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart has opened a two-level, subterranean library called the Phrontisterion. It took 10 years to plan and four years to build.

The budget blew out from $11 million to more than $100 million. But when it opened in June, it became the only one of its kind in the world. Thirty-thousand books line the shelves, but there is no Dewey Decimal System organising them. Visitors do not need to return them to the spot they found them.

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Phrontisterion Custom App Tracks And Lights Up Books

If they want to put a book on a different shelf at the opposite end of another floor, they are more than welcome to. The O, a custom app informed by cameras across the wing, will track down the book. It will also light up the spines of books related to whichever one you are touching at that moment. Watch the video below for a full tour of MONA's Phrontisterion.

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Librarian Mary Lijnzaad explains how they allow visitors to flick through the pages of a rare, 403-year-old book that nobody is allowed to touch. You can also see the kids' section, engulfed in a plywood design. The design makes you feel as though you are sitting inside a book.

"It's more about come in, explore, make that leap from looking, to touching, to reading, to enjoying, to thinking," says Lijnzaad. She calls the Phrontisterion the "end game" of MONA owner David Walsh's passion for subverting institutional authority and barriers. Some rules, however, exist for a reason. Lijnzaad got "goosebumps" when she received a text from Walsh informing her he had acquired a rare copy of Shakespeare's First Folio.

Rare Shakespeare First Folio Worth Millions On Display

It was first printed in 1623, seven years after the Bard's death. It preserves 36 of his plays and is widely considered one of the most influential books ever published. There are only two in Australia, and this is the only one in Tasmania. It is worth about $US6 million to US$8 million ($8.7 million to $11.6 million).

It is vulnerable to irreversible damage when handled. So how does the Phrontisterion make it accessible to the public when MONA staff barely touch it a few times a year? Find out in video above. Want more book content? We've got you covered. Plus nine other books to read.