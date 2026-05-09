A 13-Year-Old Girl Charged in Alleged SUV Pursuit without Permission in NSW

A 13-year-old girl was charged with several offenses after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV across the NSW South Coast.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged for allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV across the NSW South Coast. The SUV was reported stolen from Smith St in Wollongong the day before and was spotted by police travelling on the Princes Highway at Flinders.

When the vehicle failed to stop for police, a pursuit commenced through Kiama Downs, Bombo, Minnamurra, and Jamberoo. Road spikes successfully brought the SUV to a stop, and the three occupants were arrested inside the vehicle. The 13-year-old driver was taken to Wollongong Hospital for precautionary checks before being transferred to Lake Illawarra Police Station.

She was charged with taking and driving a conveyance without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving during a police pursuit, driving without a licence, hindering police, and breaching bail. The passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were also charged with being carried in a conveyance taken without the owner's consent and breach of bail. All three were refused bail and are due to appear before a children's court on Saturday





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SUV Pursuit Stolen SUV Kiama Downs Bombo Minnamurra Jamberoo Police Pursuit Road Spikes Conveyance Without Permission Offenses Refused Bail Unlikeable Conditions New South Wales South Coast

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