Marissa Mayer launches Dazzle AI assistant as Meta's Muse reaches 10 million users

Marissa Mayer launches Dazzle, an AI assistant aimed at women, while Mark Zuckerberg promotes Meta's Muse, which has already signed up over 10 million users. Both launches raise questions about privacy, children's data and the role of AI in family life.

Marissa Mayer, the US tech billionaire and former chief executive of Yahoo, has announced the launch of Dazzle, an AI assistant aimed at women. She revealed the product in a recent interview with The New York Times.

The launch comes as tech billionaires push AI personal assistants deeper into family life. Mayer described how her daughter Marielle was turning 10 and her teacher wanted three bullet points summarising what made her special. Mayer felt overwhelmed by the range and complexity of potential answers. So she asked her personal AI assistant, Dazzle.

Also read AI Becomes Essential Wingman for British Singles as Chatbots Transform Dating Dynamics

Within a few seconds, Dazzle delivered an answer. In the same interview, Mayer mused enthusiastically about the potential efficiency gains of having her AI assistant talk directly to her husband's AI assistant. The widespread backlash to her tone-deaf interview was swift and ferocious. But she is not the only tech billionaire certain that we will all open our phones to AI.

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Mark Zuckerberg and Muse AI Launch

In September, Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the North American launch of Muse, Meta's AI personal assistant. Zuckerberg radiated confidence that in the near future everyone will have an exceptionally capable personal AI agent that understands you, your goals, and everything you care about. You will be able to interact with your agent through any device, including AI glasses, to keep you present in the moment with the people you care about.

Muse is not yet available in Australia, which gives you thinking time to consider whether I love you and I am present in this moment is best conveyed to your family via a stream of code containing interpersonal behavioural directives. Meanwhile AI glasses simultaneously record all of the definitely-real-bonding action taking place. If your answer is yes, please proceed to question two.

Are you comfortable having all of your family's personal data strip-mined by the same company that agreed to pay $US17 billion ($24 billion) to settle claims that it intentionally designed Instagram and Facebook's algorithms to turn children into social media addicts, misled the public about the harm and improperly collected data from children under 13? If your answer is still yes then please ready your bank account details, passport number, passwords and contacts.

Meta Muse User Adoption and Concerns

Over 10 million users have already signed up to Muse, so many people clearly believe that the benefits an AI assistant will bring to their personal lives outweigh issues such as a child's inability to give informed consent to their information being handed over to Meta. Some of these users may also have been swayed by Zuckerberg's recounting of the fun times his family have with AI.

These include Muse offering suggestions while Zuckerberg bakes with his family and his eight-year-old daughter using AI to code her ideas and produce videos. As AI companies set their sights on our personal lives, another fundamental problem is emerging. AI's practical applications for our personal lives are being conceptualised by life forms that are carbon-based and people-shaped but otherwise do not seem to experience being a part of the human race the way the rest of us do.

Many of us already have a few niggling concerns around AI, including the risk of AI escaping human control and wiping out humanity. Other harms are closer to home, such as people being covertly filmed, stalked and harassed by AI-enabled glasses. The harassment is amplified when videos are posted to social media sites like Instagram. The integration of personally invasive AI-powered products to maximise profit is seamless.

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AI Industry Financial Bubble Fears

Why the tech oligarchs are so desperate for us all to embrace AI in every aspect of our lives is hardly a mystery. As reported in this masthead, the world is in the midst of an AI building boom that dwarfs anything it has seen over the past two centuries. This year alone, an estimated $1 trillion will be spent on data centres and the computer servers to fill them.

The circular financing model propping up the AI industry, where chip companies invest in data centre construction companies which then buy chips from their original investor, is also inherently unstable. It has led to widespread fears of an AI bubble. This is why the AI industry does not just want our data and our buy-in to their products, they need it.

But around the globe, people are increasingly wondering if the roll-out of AI into every area of our lives is really in our best interests. We understand its value in areas such as defence and medical research. But an opt-out button when it comes to school classrooms, the creative arts and our personal lives now feels urgent.

When a New York Times reporter asked Mayer if it was depressing to imagine a future in which birthday celebrations, holiday gifts and family vacations are all planned by AI, Mayer replied, I haven't really thought that through. Perhaps now is the time to think through how, and to what extent, we want to bring AI into our lives, and the people doing the thinking should be us.

Melanie La'Brooy is an award-winning novelist who has lived in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and writes on politics and social justice issues.