Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol After Eight Years

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a new A Christmas Carol adaptation, his first major Hollywood role in nearly a decade after legal battles with Amber Heard. The film's modest budget and stunt-driven marketing aim to reconnect him with audiences.

Johnny Depp is returning to major Hollywood leading roles for the first time in nearly a decade, starring as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in a new A Christmas Carol adaptation.

The film arrives eight years after Hollywood largely turned its back on the former A-lister amid legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In the role, Depp says simply, It is good to be back. The question now is whether Depp and Hollywood are moving too soon after one of the most highly publicised trials in celebrity history.

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Box Office Risk of Johnny Depp Return

Paramount knows that there is an audience there, willing and waiting for Depp's return, says Sarah Scales, a PhD candidate in celebrity studies and fan studies at Swinburne. Perhaps that outweighs any risk. The only real risk is that it does not succeed at the box office. Depp was one of the world's most bankable stars throughout the 1990s and 2000s, best known for leading the remarkably popular Pirates of the Caribbean films.

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In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order against him after alleging domestic violence. Two years later, Depp became embroiled in another highly publicised legal battle with Heard. He accused her of defaming him in a Washington Post op-ed. The jury ruled in favour of Depp, with Heard ordered to pay the actor US$10.35 million in damages.

It also found that one of Depp's lawyers had defamed Heard, awarding her US$2 million. They settled their appeals shortly after. Heard was trolled relentlessly online during the six-week court case. Videos under the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, most of which actively attacked Heard's character, clocked up 19.2 billion views.

Depp Fades from Public Eye

Depp subsequently receded into the background. He only resurfaced for Dior fragrance campaigns and the odd small-scale indie film. In 2020, he starred in the thriller Minamata. Jeanne du Barry made more of a splash by premiering at Cannes, but was marred by online feminist campaigns against the festival's decision to platform the actor.

His Ebenezer performance has drawn praise. He is a picture-perfect Scrooge, transformed into a sneering skinflint. He balances perfectly the character's tight-fisted misery, isolation and oddball flair, simultaneously eliciting disdain, sympathy and chuckles. It is precisely Depp's speciality.

From Edward Scissorhands to The Mad Hatter, he aces larger-than-life characters with a penchant for kookiness. His decision to lean into these kinds of roles paid off then, and perhaps even more now. By embodying someone so far from himself, he arguably detaches his identity from the role, leaving his baggage off-screen. The film's marketing has leaned on public stunts rather than traditional junkets.

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Marketing Strategies Avoid Personal Questions

Depp dressed as Scrooge, knocking over a Christmas tree and heckling carol singers, at a New York park earlier this month. He did similar at San Diego's Comic-Con in July. The thinking seemed to be the less fans see of Depp himself, the less likely they will be to relitigate his past. It avoids those personal questions, Scales says.

By showing up as Scrooge, there is much less attention on Depp. In the trailer, they called him the master of misfits. They are playing into that idea, connecting his persona more to the characteristics of Scrooge than his past as this problematic figure. Ebenezer does not need to go gangbusters to be considered a success.

The film only cost around US$38 million to produce, presumably making it easier to turn a profit. Depp was reportedly only paid around US$5 million, far less than he would usually be paid for a leading role. Could his willingness to work for slightly smaller paychecks act in his favour during future casting calls? Scales says some may argue Depp does not even need a comeback.

Depp Maintains Fervent Fan Support

He maintained fervent support throughout the 2022 trial. His star power also remained, according to a recent poll. Depp's fandom is so entrenched. They have deep parasocial relationships, Scales says.

Fandom reflects on you as a person. If you are loyal to a star and want to stay loyal to them, you need to believe they are innocent to protect both them and your own identity or how you are perceived.