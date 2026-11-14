Cummins denies Khawaja sandpaper claims as Warner accuses captain of throwing teammate under bus

Pat Cummins says Usman Khawaja's allegation that the whole team knew about sandpaper ball tampering is complete and utter nonsense, while David Warner backs Khawaja and says Cummins threw him under the bus. Cricket Australia rules out reopening its inquiry.

Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that the whole Australian team knew about the sandpaper ball tampering plan in Cape Town, calling the allegation complete and utter nonsense.

David Warner then accused Cummins of throwing Khawaja under the bus. The dispute erupted after Khawaja's new autobiography Sabr claimed it was all of us in the dressing room who knew about the ball-tampering operation. The scandal first broke eight years ago during the 2018 Test in Cape Town, when Cameron Bancroft used sandpaper to rough up the ball. Speaking at a 70-minute press conference on Friday, Cummins dismissed Khawaja's account.

Also read Warner Rebuts Cummins Sandpapergate Claims Defends Khawaja

Cummins Disputes Autobiography Claims

He said: Usman's a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, Uzzy's been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket. Cummins also stated that if Khawaja is saying we knew sandpaper was going out on to the field then he's 100 per cent wrong. He denied being aware that sandpaper was being brought onto the pitch in 2018.

But he said it was not unusual for sandpaper and Stanley knives to be used to rough up balls in training. Hours later Warner returned fire and backed Khawaja's version. I actually feel that the captain today threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that, he said. Warner slammed Cricket Australia's original inquiry as botched.

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Khawaja's book describes an explicit directive allegedly given by a key member of the Australian coaching staff. It quotes the coach saying: Guys, I don't care what happens, but Test cricketers are too good against the straight ball. We need to get the ball shifting when it gets old. I don't care what you have to do, or how, but we need to get it moving in the air.

That's the only chance we have. Cummins referenced the toxic culture at the time, describing an ugly underbelly and arrogance in a team that was heavily siloed. Recollections of the era are consistent: it was dominated by a win at all costs mentality, with pressure from the top after a five-Test losing streak in 2016. Vicious sledging also marked the environment, providing fertile ground for the dark arts of ball tampering.

Original Sanctions Derailed Careers

Three Australian players took full responsibility and had their careers derailed: then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft. Initially the ICC handed out one-match bans, which seemed fair enough. Australia meanwhile imposed ludicrously one-year exiles from all cricket and banned Warner from ever captaining anyone again. Cricket Australia CEO Greenberg confirmed he has had conversations about recollections of Sandpapergate with various players over the years.

My hope is that we can retain all the friendships and relationships that have formed in Australian cricket for this generation, he said. They are being tested at this time. Greenberg and chair David Boon were in Bali for International Cricket Council board meetings this week, which included consultations on governance and integrity. While Sandpapergate was not an official agenda item, it was no doubt an inescapable elephant in the room.

Despite mounting pressure for a rigorous, independent investigation, Cricket Australia has consistently ruled out reopening its inquiry. Greenberg confirmed he reviewed the original files and concluded a new investigation was not needed, a view shared by Boon. Players and staff who were in that room in 2018 do have different versions of events, Greenberg said. It's understandable after 8.5 years.

Re-litigating will put us back at the same intersection. He described both Khawaja and Cummins as men of integrity. Cummins said he will not be talking about it again. But he acknowledged the culture has changed.

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Culture Has Changed Under Cummins

There were many things that were shady and I think it's much better now that a lot of that shadiness is gone, he said. He is widely credited with leading that change. One of the biggest obstacles to moving forward is that key players have painted themselves into corners with little room for manoeuvre. Khawaja blew the issue open by challenging the official account and implicating everyone in the team.

For the three punished players it is a time of reckoning and setting the record straight. For others implicated it is a deeply personal attack on their integrity. The saga has morphed into a tense stalemate of accusations, denials and innuendo over who knew what. It threatens to match the scale of the original 2018 controversy.

The big question hanging over Australian cricket is how the sport can truly move on. It has been said this scandal makes no sense to anyone not pre-converted to Test cricket, a ball-fixated team game. In cricket you basically hate your teammates. It is an individual pursuit masquerading as a team sport.

You win together but also you don't really. Sandpapergate is a public airing of that strange internal dynamic. Cummins was 24 and playing his 13th Test at the time. He was a young bowler in a team with an ugly underbelly.

Now captain, he is trying to close the chapter. But these moments capture you. What we have here is a man trying desperately not to become a meme while visibly turning into one before our eyes. Away from the controversy, an Australian team with different names was gleefully tearing England apart in Perth on Friday.

Mahli Beardman took six debut wickets. Beardman was 14 years old when the sandpaper scandal happened and would surely be happy if the old lags faded from view. The original scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to rough up the ball to their advantage during a Test in Cape Town eight years ago, at a time when such outlaw practices were widespread.

Other known methods of ball tampering, said to have been used by rival teams too, included bottle caps, superglue and hardened fingernails. Australian cricket has cleaned up its reputation and public image, changed its leadership and undergone a profound cultural review in the fallout. Khawaja's allegations did not come as a surprise to Greenberg. The sport now faces a public relations nightmare that cuts directly to accountability, culture and leadership.