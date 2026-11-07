Asian Cruise Boom Expands With New Ships and Record Seasons

Cruise lines are launching maiden Asian seasons and record itineraries for 2027-28, with Japan leading demand as only 4.5 per cent of Australian cruisers visited Asia in 2025.

Asian cruises are set for a major expansion, with maiden ship appearances from Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival, more Royal Caribbean itineraries from Hong Kong and Singapore, and record seasons from multiple lines.

Only 4.5 per cent of Australian cruisers holidayed in Asia in 2025, but operators are betting more will look north. British small-ship operator Swan Hellenic sailed into Asia for the first time this year on itineraries covering Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan. APT Luxury Tours, long known for Mekong river cruises, launched a luxury three-day cruise experience on Ha Long Bay in Vietnam as part of its extended regional journeys.

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Explora Journeys and Royal Caribbean Expand Asian Sailings

Italian company Explora Journeys will inaugurate Asian journeys in 2027 aboard Explora III. Over the 2027-28 season, the luxury ship will make 28 journeys across Japan, South Korea, China and South-East Asia. Sailings include overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City and Bali. Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas, which homeports seasonally in Hong Kong, has sailings to a record 22 destinations.

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These include eight- to 10-night journeys departing Hong Kong, Shanghai or Tokyo, plus shorter hops taking in South Korea. The ship's seasonal Hong Kong homeport anchors the line's expanded Asian presence. Princess Cruises will operate its biggest Asian season ever with 96 departures across 61 itineraries to 55 destinations. Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will both be homeported in Tokyo.

Holland America Line's Noordam is also sailing South-East Asia and Japan itineraries, including a 14-day voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo that takes in China and a 14-day sailing from Hong Kong and Singapore focused on South-East Asia. Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista will sail Asia too. For those wanting to splurge, Silversea's Silver Muse is sailing a 51-day Grand Voyage across 28 destinations in seven Asian nations. Silver Cloud is sailing in South-East Asia and Japan.

Japan Cruise Surge Features Gion Matsuri Festival Voyages

Japan is the destination of the moment and has seen a corresponding surge in cruise operations. Silversea announced its first-ever Japan summer season on voyages to major port cities and lesser-known alternatives such as Akita, Shimizu and Amami Oshima. The summer season is timed to take in local celebrations including Kyoto's Gion Matsuri, one of Japan's most famous festivals featuring ornate floats, and Tokushima's Awa Odori, which celebrates dance and music.

Windstar's new ship Star Seeker will sail a maiden Japan season in 2027, and in spring 2028 Seabourn will have several Japan sailings. Seabourn also has a new 16-day Shanghai and Seoul cruise, a 12-day Shanghai and Taiwan voyage, and eight South-East Asian itineraries. All this is just a sampling of the cruise range and choices now available in Asia, with more Australians encouraged to start looking north.