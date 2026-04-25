A Desert Bloom: How a Teacher Found Love in Remote Australia

Gillian Kennedy shares the story of how she met her husband, Wade Freeman, while teaching in a remote Aboriginal community in Western Australia, and how their shared passions and simple moments led to a lasting love.

Gillian Kennedy’s life took an unexpected turn when she met Wade Freeman while working in the remote Aboriginal community of Mulan in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Having recently returned from volunteering in Bangladesh and feeling isolated after taking a teaching position, Gillian found herself drawn to Wade’s kind nature and shared passions. Their initial connection sparked over a shared love of music – The Cat Empire and French tunes specifically – and a disastrously baked banana bread, a gesture that nonetheless revealed Wade’s generous spirit.

What began as afternoon teas and outings to a nearby lake, filled with birdlife and stunning sunsets, quickly blossomed into a deeper connection. The relationship deepened through simple shared moments: watching documentaries, navigating a power outage illuminated by candlelight, and Wade’s thoughtful creation of community film nights at the lake. Gillian discovered in Wade a resourceful and independent man who prioritized creating beautiful experiences for others, a quality that resonated deeply with her.

This connection was so strong that she extended her two-year teaching commitment for an additional two years, choosing to remain in the desert because of the joy Wade brought to her life. Their journey continued as Wade secured a position in Oecusse, Timor-Leste, where they began their family, eventually settling in Broome for twelve years before moving to Fremantle.

Now approaching their 20th anniversary, Gillian reflects on Wade’s enduring qualities as a devoted father, a skilled handyman – often likened to MacGyver – and a partner who shares her commitment to social justice and environmental sustainability. He has built an elaborate jungle playground for their son, Bertie, demonstrating his hands-on and playful nature. Gillian emphasizes the profound sense of trust and security she feels in their relationship, acknowledging that their meeting in a small, isolated community felt destined.

Their story is a testament to finding love in unexpected places and building a life together based on shared values and mutual support. The Guardian is collecting similar stories of romantic realisations from readers, encouraging them to share their own experiences of falling in love





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Love Story Remote Australia Kimberley Relationship Community Social Justice Environmental Sustainability

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