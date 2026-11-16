Dietitian Guide Ranks Healthiest Frozen Supermarket Desserts by Calories Sugar and Protein

A dietitian guide ranks supermarket frozen desserts from low-calorie ice blocks to high-protein pints, with tips on spotting real ice-cream and choosing everyday treats under 100 calories and 10g of added sugars.

As the weather heats up, many Australians reach for an icy treat in the mid-afternoon. Supermarket freezer sections now offer a growing array of ice-blocks and ice-creams that meet different dietary requirements.

Options range from low-sugar and low-calorie treats to high-protein varieties. The range is wider than ever. What suits you best depends on your personal preferences and dietary goals. The main question is whether you want a healthier option or something more indulgent.

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Distinguishing Real Ice Cream From Confectionery

For a special occasion dessert, you can go past lighter choices. To be officially classed as ice-cream, the base must be cream or milk with no less than 10 per cent milk fat. That fat gives true ice-cream its rich taste and texture. Products with only a handful of ingredients are likely less processed and better quality.

More processed options often add extra sugars, flavours and additives. If calorie control is top of mind, the guidelines are slightly different. For frequent desserts or snacks, look for fewer than 100 calories per serve and less than 10g of added sugars. Shorter ingredient lists usually suggest better quality products.

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So do options with a whole food base and as few additives, colours and flavours as possible. When a dessert has as few as 50-60 calories per serve, any additives are present in very small quantities. That is pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things. True ice-cream must contain at least 10 per cent milk fat, which means your favourite creamy dessert may actually be ice confectionary.

Affordable Supermarket Ice Cream Options

There are only a handful of real ice-creams in supermarkets, and they usually cost much more than ice confectionaries. Bulla Creamy Classics Vanilla Ice Cream is an Australian brand. This real ice-cream is lower in fat and sugars than other ice-cream options while maintaining a rich, creamy texture. Coles Irresistible Vanilla Bean Ice Cream has less fat and sugar than most other real ice-cream options.

It is sold at a much lower price point. This makes it one of the best ice-cream options in supermarkets. Dessert sticks are not ice-cream, frozen yoghurt or fruit desserts. There are wide ranges of dessert ice-blocks, with more decadent options offering up to 300 calories per serve.

There is also a growing range of mini, lighter varieties. These let you enjoy dessert minus too many extra calories or added sugars. Streets Solero Mini Dessert Sticks in Exotic and Berry Bliss are low-calorie options with a dairy base and 22 per cent fruit. They have just 55 calories and just over a teaspoon of sugar.

This makes them a perfect sweet treat that will not derail your diet. Peters Lil Pops Frozen Dessert have a dairy base, fewer than 100 calories per serve and less than 10g of sugar. These tasty dessert sticks feel extremely indulgent without blowing the calorie budget. Ice blocks are made with a base of water, sugar and occasionally fruit.

Low Sugar And Fruit Based Frozen Desserts

They are generally low in total calories but can contain up to 5 teaspoons of sugars per serve as well as added colours. It is worth checking ingredient lists to find the lighter options. Peters Frosty Fruits Tropical 50% Less Sugar is one of the growing options that uses a sweetener, stevia, to help lower the overall sugar content. This is a great option for kids.

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It has a 39 per cent juice base, just 70 calories and only 7g of total sugars per serve. Coles Mango Sorbet has a 36 per cent fruit base, 58 calories per stick and less than 10g of sugars per serve. This is a good option with a low total calorie load and fruit base, though the ingredient list is relatively long. Frozen yoghurt is generally a better option nutritionally thanks to the dairy base.

These products can also be found in a number of portion controlled options. Twisted Healthy Treats Minis Frozen Yoghurt are another locally produced product. These decently sized tubs have just 83 calories each and are made with a dairy base. They also have the added benefits of yoghurt, with prebiotics to nourish the gut, and just 10g of sugars per serve.

Nutritionally Sound Frozen Yoghurt Alternatives

Bulla Frozen Yoghurt Mini in Mango, Strawberry, Passionfruit and Wildberry are portion-controlled Australian-made treats. They have a dairy base with just 45 calories and 6g of sugars, and no artificial colours or flavours. Like most foods in the supermarket, there is a growing range of higher protein options in the freezer aisle. While they are heavily marketed for their protein content, they are typically ultra-processed.

That means you are better off nutritionally to indulge in real ice-cream occasionally, or pick a lower calorie treat. It is not worth spending big on a dessert that offers a few grams of extra protein. Twisted Healthy Treats Double Choc Fudge Protein Pint is low in saturated fat and sugars thanks to the addition of the sweetener erythritol. This option offers a decent 10g of protein per serve and has a dairy base.

When choosing any frozen dessert, check the label for calories, added sugars and ingredient list. A shorter list with whole food ingredients is usually a better choice. For everyday treats, aim for fewer than 100 calories per serve and less than 10g of added sugars. For occasional indulgence, real ice-cream with at least 10 per cent milk fat is an option.

The growing range means there is something for most dietary needs and goals.