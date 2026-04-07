A Disjointed Odyssey: A Review of Martel's Psoad

A review of Martel's novel, Psoad, which attempts a fresh perspective on the Trojan War from the viewpoint of a commoner, Psoas. The review critiques the book's inconsistent tone, clumsy dialogue, and the awkward inclusion of theological elements, arguing that it fails to deliver a cohesive and compelling narrative.

Psoad , a narrative penned by Martel , presents an episodic account of Psoas of Midea, a commoner who fights alongside Homer ic heroes like Achilles and Ajax during the Trojan War . The narrative attempts a fresh perspective, a 'told-from-below' approach, contrasting with Homer 's aristocratic warriors. The novel introduces footnoted comments from a fictional scholar, Harlow Donne, a Canadian classicist, addressing his daughter Helen.

These footnotes intertwine exposition, familial recollections including marital squabbles and paternal regrets, and ultimately, loss. This aims to be a sentimental counterpoint to the martial epic, but the three components don't seamlessly integrate. The narrator's inner world remains underdeveloped, and his daughter is barely sketched out, the plot falters. Martel's work, drawing on devices seen elsewhere, purports to be an eyewitness account from a sidekick of Psoas, but falls short of authentic Greek epic or bawdy comedy. In the Homeric verses, Martel struggles to establish a convincing register. One moment the dialogue sounds like a Victorian-era translation, the next it shifts to an awkward colloquial tone. The pseudo-Homeric fragments are initially presented as they would have been in ancient Greek, but the illusion of scholarly authority crumbles with the first line of dialogue. While Martel's free verse captures the spirit of battle and the insults of Homeric heroes, the narrative's inconsistencies undermine its overall impact.\Martel's narrative incorporates elements from the epic cycle, a collection of prequels, sequels, and variations on the Homeric tales. The introduction of Psoas as a commoner-hero is vaguely plausible within this framework, yet the narrative takes a turn with the implication that Psoas's actions somehow create the space for the appearance of Jesus of Nazareth. This theological overreach further undermines the narrator's credibility. The book, marketed as original, combines scholar-sleuth clichés with a narrative device reminiscent of Nabokov, and factual exposition easily found elsewhere. The core of the story, Psoas's experiences, is presented with varying degrees of success. Some aspects, like the camaraderie between Psoas and Thersites, a character known for outspoken dissent, and an alternative perspective on Helen's abduction, offer interesting deviations from the standard Homeric narrative. However, these positive elements are overshadowed by the uneven tone, inconsistent writing style, and ultimately, a disappointing narrative arc that fails to deliver a cohesive or compelling reading experience.\The book's attempt to be innovative and insightful is ultimately unsuccessful. Despite the initial intriguing premise of a commoner's perspective on the Trojan War, the execution leaves much to be desired. The blending of different narrative styles, the clumsy dialogue, and the jarring theological insertions create a disjointed reading experience. The lack of a fully realized inner world for the narrator and the superficial portrayal of his daughter further detract from the narrative's impact. While Martel's free verse manages to evoke the energy of battle, the inconsistent tone and the overall lack of narrative coherence prevent the book from reaching its full potential. The book struggles to find its own voice, relying on borrowed devices and clichéd elements. The story's ambition, aiming to provide a fresh perspective on the Trojan War while incorporating elements of family drama and theological musings, is ultimately undermined by a lack of focus and a failure to effectively integrate its various components. Those seeking a deeper understanding or a compelling retelling of the Homeric epics are better served by exploring the original works. The work ultimately fails to deliver a satisfying or enriching reading experience





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Psoad Martel Homer Trojan War Book Review

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