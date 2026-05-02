A Dotted Line and Decades of Dedication: Alphington's Long-Awaited River Path Finally Nears Completion

The story of a decades-long campaign to build a walking and cycling path in Alphington, sparked by a hopeful line in a 2002 Melway street directory, and the challenges overcome to finally connect the community to the Yarra River trail.

Before the widespread use of digital maps, a 2002 Melway street directory held a simple, yet inspiring, promise for Alphington residents: a dotted red line indicating a proposed footbridge across the Yarra River .

This seemingly minor detail sparked a decades-long campaign led by local resident James Thyer, who envisioned a vital walking and cycling path connecting his suburb to the wider city network. What began as a hopeful observation in a street directory quickly revealed a history of previous attempts dating back to 1989. Despite initial enthusiasm, the project was shelved, but the idea persisted, fueled by the dedication of Thyer and a growing community of cycling advocates.

The path to completion was far from straightforward. The $27 million project faced significant opposition from various stakeholders, including Alphington Grammar, Latrobe Golf Club, and local councils. Concerns ranged from potential liability issues for the golf club – fearing errant golf balls endangering cyclists – to residents in Kew fearing a 'bicycle commuter freeway' and the loss of local wildlife.

Land acquisition disputes further stalled progress, eventually requiring the intervention of the state government through the Major Transport Projects Facilitation Act in 2016 to overcome obstacles. While the Darebin-Yarra Trail opened in 2018, it initially excluded Alphington residents, earning the nickname 'the Great Wall of Alphington' due to a restrictive fence.

Despite these setbacks, the persistent lobbying efforts of Thyer, advocacy groups like Bicycle Network, and local MPs Fiona Richardson and Kat Theophanous ultimately secured a commitment to build the final 'missing link' – the connection to Alphington itself. After a revised plan and an additional $9 million, construction on this final stage began this week.

The story of the Alphington Link path is a testament to the power of community advocacy, the complexities of urban planning, and the enduring impact of a simple dotted line on a map. It highlights the challenges of balancing competing interests and the importance of long-term vision in creating accessible and connected public spaces. Councillor Sophie Wade reflects the incredulity that such a well-funded project took so long to deliver improved connectivity for all





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Alphington Yarra River Cycling Path Walking Trail Community Advocacy Urban Planning Bicycle Network Latrobe Golf Club Alphington Grammar

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