Coalition Urges Albanese to Ban Russian-Derived Fuel Imports

The B4Ukraine Coalition has written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanding urgent legislation to stop petrol and diesel refined from Russian crude oil in third countries from entering Australia, as separate concerns emerge over Russian timber imports.

An international coalition of nearly 100 civil society organisations has written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanding urgent legislation to stop petrol and diesel refined from Russian crude oil in third countries from entering Australia.

The B4Ukraine Coalition, which campaigns to strip Russia of economic resources for its war, estimates Australia has imported 16.5 billion dollars worth of petroleum products made partly from Russian oil since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. That trade may have potentially generated 1.7 billion dollars in tax revenue for the Kremlin. The coalition says the loophole must be closed urgently.

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Russian Fuel Imports Surge Through Third Countries

Australia imported an estimated 480 million dollars worth of fuel made from Russian crude oil in the first seven months of this year alone, according to figures cited in the letter. Almost 70 per cent of oil exported to Australia from Brunei's Hengyi refinery in the first seven months of the year was Russian-derived, a Finnish think tank has found.

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At Hengyi, Russian crude oil reportedly accounted for 68 per cent of the oil processed for products exported to Australia in the first seven months of 2026, up from 24 per cent during the corresponding period in 2024. We are concerned that the Government has yet to outline concrete steps to address this issue, executive director Nezir Sinani wrote, noting two months have passed since the report's publication and 12 months since the coalition first called for action.

The coalition wants Australia to ban imports from any refinery or port that has received Russian crude or refined petroleum products in the preceding six months, closing a loophole that allows Russian oil to enter Australia through third countries. Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations chair Kateryna Argyrou said Australia was falling behind its closest allies, with European restrictions redirecting Russian-linked fuel towards other markets. Our allies have shown a ban can work.

Europe Bans Blood Oil As Australia Remains Open

With Europe now closed to this fuel and our door still open, Australia is becoming a dumping ground for blood oil, she said. The European Union prohibited fuel refined from Russian crude oil in third countries in January, followed by Britain in May. Research by the Kyiv School of Economics found European imports of petroleum products from 11 refineries processing Russian crude oil fell 69 per cent in the three months to April following the EU ban.

Indian refineries cut exports of Russian-derived fuel to Europe by 97 per cent, redirecting almost all such products elsewhere. Australia became an increasingly important destination for Indian refineries and remained the primary market among countries sanctioning Russia for fuel exported from Brunei's Hengyi refinery. Australia banned direct imports of Russian crude and petroleum products in 2022, but the restrictions do not automatically prevent Russian oil being refined elsewhere before being exported to Australia.

Argyrou rejected suggestions tougher sanctions would threaten Australia's fuel supplies, adding that Europe and the UK incorporated transition periods, and Australia could do the same. A phased ban with a clear timetable is very different from no ban at all, she said. Relying on fuel made from Russian oil isn't fuel security either.

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Russian Timber Loophole Exposes Sanctions Weaknesses

Meanwhile, the Australian Forest Products Association has joined Nationals MPs in demanding tougher action following Senate estimates evidence that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry does not necessarily consider Russian timber a breach of Australia's illegal logging laws. A departmental trial found that about one in four timber products tested did not match their declared species, origin or both.

Yet the department confirmed it had tested no consignments for Russian content this year and had the equivalent of just 2.2 full-time staff working on compliance. The forestry industry raises separate concerns that up to 100,000 cubic metres of imported timber products each year could contain Russian-sourced material, exposing further weaknesses in Canberra's sanctions enforcement. A Senate inquiry in August called for stronger sanctions enforcement.

This latest evidence suggests significant volumes of Russian timber continue to find their way into the Australian market, despite existing sanctions, a spokesperson said. Energy Minister Chris Bowen has previously declared Australia neither needs nor wants Russian fuel and that Moscow should not be rewarded for its invasion of Ukraine. But campaigners argue those declarations require enforceable restrictions. They are urging Albanese to commit to a ban on Russian-derived fuel, introduce legislation and establish an implementation timetable.

Closing this loophole would ensure that its trade policy better reflects that commitment and that Australian fuel imports do not continue to help finance Russia's war of aggression, the B4Ukraine letter states. Foreign Minister Penny Wong and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were contacted for comment.