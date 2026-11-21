Acrophobia, an irrational fear of heights, is common but often underreported and misunderstood. Dr Corrie Ackland of Sydney Phobia Clinic says cognitive behavioural therapy and exposure, including virtual reality, can help people unlearn the fear, often within five sessions.

Acrophobia, an irrational fear of heights, is a common but often underreported condition that can be treated effectively, according to Dr Corrie Ackland, clinical director at Sydney Phobia Clinic in the city's CBD.

"Most of the feedback we get is, 'I didn't realise this could be treated'," Ackland says. She explains that while a fear of heights is natural from an evolutionary perspective, there is a disconnect between that instinct and recognising when the fear becomes severe.

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"From an evolutionary perspective, we're naturally inclined to be anxious about heights - because they're dangerous! " Ackland says. "But there's a disconnect between knowing this and recognising that this fear can be severe. " Some symptoms are debilitating, ranging from vertigo to full-blown panic attacks.

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Impact On Daily Life And Work

Ackland references clients who have been unable to participate fully in holidays because heights were involved, with the London Eye commonly mentioned. Others have lost out on work opportunities after their company moved into offices on a higher floor. Friends, failing to understand the seriousness of the condition, often make jokes or jump-scares at the acrophobe's expense. This is where the experts come in.

Treatment for acrophobia typically includes cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and exposure, with the aim of unlearning the fear. In layman's terms, exposure means physically positioning the patient in front of the thing that terrifies them - in this case, significant height - and helping them work through their fear by creating new, less overwhelming experiences attached to it.

"Avoidance is a massive component in maintaining phobias, and exposure is the way we counter that," Ackland explains. Traditionally, this has involved viewing pictures or footage of heights. More recently, Ackland's clinic has designed and implemented virtual-reality environments. Clients now face their fears as if they are in the moment, whether virtually standing on a balcony or crossing a suspension bridge.

Virtual Reality Exposure Treatment

"It gives us more options," she says. One treatment she does not recommend is hypnosis, which "lacks the evidence base of CBT". Ackland tends to see results within a five-session program, although she says she is often surprised and inspired by how quickly some people break through. It does not matter if you have been avoiding scenic cliff walks for three years or 30, the secret to overcoming a fear of heights is sustained exposure.

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"Hopefully, participating fully in life will give [acrophobes] enough of that," she says. And if you cannot face therapy, you can always - ahem - expose yourself.

"Intuitive efforts can be really valuable," says Ackland. "People can actually see their phobia weaken on their own. "