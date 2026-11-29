An ASIC review of 15 financial services licensees found lead generators used fear-based claims and misleading comparisons to prompt super reviews, with more than $678 million switched or invested from January 2025 to June 2026.

An ASIC review of how 15 financial services licensees used lead generators has found some used fear-based claims and misleading comparisons to push people into reviewing their super or switching investments.

ASIC finds misleading super lead generator claims

From January 2025 to June 2026, more than $678 million was switched or invested following referrals across the firms reviewed. About 90 per cent of that money came from super savings. The pattern often starts with an ad offering a free super check. You have been meaning to check your super for about three years, and the ad pops up while you are on the couch.

Also read Labor Faces Jeopardy-Filled December as Economy Sours and Elections Loom

You know roughly how much is in there, but you could not say whether that is a good amount for your age or what you would do if it was not. It would be nice if someone could just tell you. Many people put off money jobs because they feel embarrassed by how basic their questions are.

Advertisement

You can run a household, know exactly when the mortgage comes out and still open your annual super statement and wonder whether any of it is good. There is a market for someone who offers to make sense of it, legitimately or otherwise. After you fill in a form, someone calls. Before long you could be looking at a graph with two lines.

One line is yours and the other is doing considerably better. The person on the phone lets you sit with that for a second. By the time they explain what you could do, you may already be calculating what you have missed out on. That is the moment to slow down.

How to spot misleading investment comparison graphs

Look at the dates along the bottom and check whether both lines cover the same years. Then ask what the two options actually invest in. A growth option may have beaten a conservative option in a year when sharemarkets did well, but it may also fall further when markets turn. If you are a few years from retirement, ask how much more risk you would be taking for the return being shown.

A graph can use perfectly accurate numbers and still leave the wrong impression. Research published by AustralianSuper last year found only 36 per cent of young women surveyed felt confident they would live well in retirement, compared with 49 per cent of young men. In a separate YouGov survey commissioned by the fund this year, 48 per cent of respondents said they already rely mostly or entirely on their own super and savings, or plan to in retirement.

When you are counting on super to cover bills one day, it is easy to see why a free check gets your attention. Before moving any money, check the insurance you already hold. You might have life insurance, disability cover or income protection through your super. Transferring your full balance will usually close the old account, which could mean losing that cover.

If your health has changed since you first got it, replacing the same protection may be harder. Before closing the old account, check what the new policy would cover, whether exclusions apply and when cover would start. Get those answers in writing. What is most concerning about the sales pitch is how quickly it turns a reasonable question about how your super is doing into a decision you feel behind on.

Advertisement

You are allowed to take the question away with you. If someone has shown you a comparison, ask them to send it through.

Steps to verify super insurance and fees

Then hang up and open your fund app or latest statement. Check your investment option name, the fees you pay and the insurance you hold. If a claim about your fund does not make sense, call the number on its official website and ask directly. You might decide another fund suits you better.

That is a perfectly good outcome. You might also find you were comparing two very different investments and would rather spend Saturday doing almost anything else. Either way, you will have had time to work it out for yourself. If you already filled in the form and someone rings while you are getting dinner on, a complete answer is: thanks, send it through, and I will have a look.

You have spent years putting that money away. If the case for moving it is that good, it will still be good tomorrow. Victoria Devine is an award-winning retired financial adviser, a best-selling author and host of Australia's number one finance podcast, She's on the Money. She is also founder and managing director of Zella Money.

Advice in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. Readers should seek their own professional advice that takes into account their personal circumstances before making financial decisions.