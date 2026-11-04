Australia's first GLP-1 weight loss pill approved by TGA, available by Christmas

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved Novo Nordisk's Wegovy tablets, a daily GLP-1 pill for weight loss, set to be available by Christmas. The approval covers weight management and reducing cardiovascular risk, but cost and subsidy details remain unclear.

Australia's first GLP-1 pill for weight loss has been approved for sale by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, meaning patients will be able to swap weekly injections for a daily tablet.

The TGA cleared various doses of the Wegovy tablet, made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, on Tuesday. The pills are set to be available by Christmas. The decision will likely mean the drug is more accessible and affordable, although not all the details are clear yet. The daily tablet form of the appetite-suppressing medication was approved for use in the UK in June and in the US late last year.

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TGA Approves Wegovy Pills for Weight Management

The TGA has approved various strengths of the pills from 1.5mg to 25mg as an adjunct to a reduced-energy diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance. The dose starts low then escalates over 16 weeks, unless there are serious side effects. It is also approved to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, like stroke or heart attack, in eligible adults.

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The tablets have been approved in 1.5mg, 4mg, 9mg and 25mg strengths, and added to the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods. The pill will be a daily instead of weekly dose of semaglutide, which is currently injected into the abdomen, thigh or upper arm. The injection requires refrigeration and extra equipment, such as swabs and a sharps container.

However, the pills are not entirely convenient. Patients must fast for eight hours before taking them with water, before avoiding food and drink for another 30 minutes. Eligibility for the pill includes a body mass index of 30 or higher, or overweight with a BMI of 27 to 30 with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Obesity medicine expert Dr Brendan Hanrahan, from Brisbane's Wesley Hospital, said there was a large range of those weight-related conditions, from knee osteoarthritis to fatty liver, and that he welcomed better access to the drugs that have lived up to and exceeded the hype. Waist circumference, where men are considered at risk if they are over 94cm and women if they are over 80cm, is a better measurement, he said. But there could still be outliers.

Health Risks and Side Effects of Wegovy

For example, an individual might have a joint condition exacerbated by any excess weight, even if their BMI and waist circumference are within the healthy range, while those outside the healthy range could still be healthy. As with many medications, there are a range of potential side effects. The TGA warns of stomach issues, which can cause dehydration. This, in turn, can cause renal failure.

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It also warns of the potential for acute pancreatitis and diabetic retinopathy. Novo Nordisk lists potential gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and constipation, along with headache, fatigue, dizziness and more. In rodent studies, Wegovy has been linked to thyroid tumours, including cancer. There have also long been concerns that the existence of weight-loss drugs on the market can exacerbate eating disorders more broadly, including for people not on the medications.

Cost and Subsidy Options for Weight Loss Drugs

We do not know yet how much the pills will cost, but it is worth noting that the injectable version is not subsidised by the government except for those with type 2 diabetes, so people pay privately, which can be thousands of dollars a year. About 400,000 Australians currently pay up to $5,000 a year to access Wegovy, Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The federal government is currently in negotiations with the manufacturer to bring Wegovy onto the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for a small cohort of extra patients, which would bring the price down to $25 per script or $7.70 for concession card holders. Endocrinologist John Wentworth welcomed the news, saying it would make the drug easier for patients to take. He told ABC News Breakfast that many individuals prefer to avoid self-injecting, particularly when travelling.

So instead of taking the needles, they will transition onto the tablets and then come back. He also told the ABC that the TGA approval would lead to the drug being cheaper and more accessible. When the price comes down, we will be treating these just as we treat a blood pressure or a cholesterol medication because they have such powerful benefits to keep us well for longer, he said.